Hans Zimmer Music pack in Warzone 2: How to get, price, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received a new exciting item in the music segment - The Hans Zimmer: Modern Warfare 2 2009 Audio Pack. It is one of the most alluring additions to the Modern Warfare 2 and battle royale store alongside the flashy and colorful operator skin bundles. The audio pack can be directly purchased from the in-game store for a hefty price tag.

Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter, but all the visual and sound clutter can take a toll on the player’s mind. Such audio packs bring diversity to the game and can add more depth to elements like missions and loading screens. The latest Hans Zimmer pack brings back some of the classic MW sounds to the fresh titles.

Let us take a closer look at the Hans Zimmer Audio pack for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone 2 receives remastered Modern Warfare 2009 music pack by Hans Zimmer

Call of Duty Warzone 2 currently features the Hans Zimmer Audio Pack in the store and brings back some of the most classic music from Modern Warfare 2 (2009). The nostalgic bond alone has made it popular among the seasoned players in the community.

Hans Zimmer participated in the project and has remastered the classic MW music to provide a more immersive experience. It contains over four hours of playback audio that can be equipped for the battle royale, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ. The music also plays in the menus to provide the perfect continuity when dropping into different online lobbies.

How to get the Hans Zimmer Modern Warfare 2 music pack?

Hans Zimmer MW2 Music Pack (Image via Activision)

The entire Hans Zimmer audio pack is available to all players through the store. Here is how you can get your hands on the new music element, which contains remastered Modern Warfare 2 (2009) tracks for the entire platform.

Turn on the game and click on your account's “Store” tab.

Scroll down till you find the “Hans Zimmer MW2 Music Pack” and click on it.

The pack will open in a new menu and allow you to purchase it.

Add the required amount of coins and click on purchase to add the new music pack to your collection.

You can now access this pack from the “Customize” tab present in the main menu.

It is important to note that you have to equip the pack manually to listen to the new music tracks, as it will not be switched automatically. The music would repeat after a regular interval as the entire length of the track finishes playing.

What is the price of the Hans Zimmer Modern Warfare 2 music pack?

Hans Zimmer MW2 Music Pack purchase screen (Image via Activision)

The price of the brand-new remastered music pack is set at 1400 Call of Duty Points. It is a standalone track that can be equipped for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The pack does not stack over other music as only one can be equipped, similar to war tracks for vehicles.

