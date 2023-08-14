Modern Warfare 2 Warzone 2 guide: Get Hip Hop war tracks for free

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received a list of content like new war tracks, skins, weapons, and operator bundles in Season 5. Fortunately, theey are available for everyone in the community and can be claimed without making any additional transactions. All it takes is a few regular clicks to claim the new music themes.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 receive a lot of new playable content with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. However, most are locked behind a paywall like the battle pass or require hours of grinding to complete the necessary challenges. The inclusion of easy-to-get items is quite rare in such multiplayer titles.

This article will highlight how to secure the Hip Hop war tracks in Warzone 2 Season 5.

Warzone 2 free Hip Hop war tracks

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 pack a thrilling gameplay experience with a massive weapons arsenal alongside the background music. Even though the focus is usually on the gameplay mechanics, the music is one of the pillars that set the theme of the game.

The developers introduced three new war tracks to celebrate the 50 years of Hip Hop in both titles. Here is how you can claim the fresh music set in the battle royale.

The Hip Hop war tracks are a part of the new Daily Login Rewards system, and you can obtain them by simply opening the game.

You will need to open the game for four consecutive days to earn all the available rewards.

Warzone 2 Hip Hop war tracks in daily login rewards (Image via Activision)

It is important to note that if you fail to log in consecutively, the reward system will not allow the account to claim the items. However, the chain resumes where it was left in case of a break, and you can claim the rewards in the next consecutive logins.

There are a total of four rewards in this event, including three war tracks and a compelling weapon blueprint. The Foundation, Golden Era, and Life After Y2K are the three war tracks alongside the Spitting Bars TAQ-V weapon blueprint. These items can be claimed for free by logging into the game without missing a day.

The presence of these war tracks can greatly help you take some heat off your mind and enjoy the game itself. It is also a great way to introduce new elements to the game that the community can enjoy while participating in an online lobby.

The war tracks can be equipped to particular vehicles from the customize tab on the home screen. However, only a single track can be equipped in a vehicle at a time. This limitation does not have any workarounds at the time of writing this article. But players can regularly swap out the tracks they want to listen to while driving around the different maps.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.