Activision is reportedly "reversing everything that MW2 messed up" in Modern Warfare 3

In a creator call, Activision has reportedly agreed that the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will fix everything that is wrong with Modern Warfare 2. Popular leaker @just4leaks2 revealed this information, saying that an official creator call was held some days ago and the developers promised that the title will reuse features from Modern Warfare 2 as well.

For more information regarding the leak, read below.

Modern Warfare 3 is nothing but a "fixed" version of MW 2

While Call of Duty promised Modern Warfare 3 to be a premium title like every year, it looks like the franchise is re-using all the possible assets to build a new experience for fans. When Modern Warfare 2 was released last year, the gaming behemoth promised a revolution within the franchise. However, from movement to gameplay, the title clearly missed the mark.

MW3 will reuse MW2 assets (Image via Call of Duty News/ Twitter)

With Call of Duty revealing all the carry forward items from MW2 to MW3, it gives more credence to the fact that the developer is hell bent on fixing the mistakes it made with the previous game. However, fans are sceptical about this information because all these changes could easily have been a title update instead of a different offering.

From various easter eggs to leaks, everything hints towards the title returning features like Slide Cancelling, red dot on mini map, ninja perk etc. What makes the situation more complicated is that the community has been asking for these things since the previous iteration's beta got announced and is yet to get it.

Furthermore, dataminers have also found the game's code within PlayStation's database, and it looks like Modern Warfare 3 is nothing but a DLC of Modern Warfare 2. With all this information in the industry, it can be expected that the forthcoming title won't cost as much as what a premium Call of Duty usually does. Further, a glitch in Steam's Australia region showcased it to be half of MW2's standard edition price last year.

However, the information is not confirmed by Activision and is subject to change. Do you think Modern Warfare 3 should be a different title? Let us know in the comments.