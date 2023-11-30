Does Taylor Swift have any Christmas albums? Details explored

Taylor Swift has made waves this year with her Eras Tour and the subsequent Eras Tour Concert Film. The global premiere of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film took place on October 11, 2023, at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. It opened in theaters all over the world on October 13, 2023. Pre-sales of the tickets generated over $100 million in sales globally and a record $37 million on the first day of pre-sales in the US due to the high demand.

To no surprise, she also released a Christmas album back in 2007 titled The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection which featured six songs in total. Many fans are now wondering whether there will be a Taylor's Version of her Christmas album as she has done with a large part of her discography. Read on to know whether there is a Taylor's version of her Christmas album in store or not!

Is The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection getting a Taylor's Version remake?

Swift has re-recorded four of her albums and released them as Taylor's Versions. The four albums include Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and 1989 (Taylor's Version).

However, there is no news or confirmation about Taylor's Version of her Christmas-themed album titled The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection. The six-track album was originally released in 2007.

Out of the six-track album, two are original Swift compositions which are Christmases When You Were Mine and Christmas Must Be Something More. Four are cover versions of beloved Christmas songs, Last Christmas, Santa Baby, Silent Night, and White Christmas.

The EP, produced by Nathan Chapman, has pedal steel and violins among other country-pop sounds. US country radio stations played songs from the EP, with "Last Christmas" emerging as the top-charting single and peaking at number 28 on Hot Country Songs.

Swift usually drops clues about potential endeavors she is engaged in. However, there haven't been any references to Christmas tunes, in contrast to earlier Taylor Versions and new album releases. She seems to be concentrating more on her other music at the moment than the six songs she recorded more than 15 years ago.

Reputation is the album that Swift will be re-releasing with a new recording. It is anticipated that this will be released sooner rather than later, providing fans with something (kind of) fresh to listen to in the upcoming year.

More about Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is one of the leading pop stars and country singers of contemporary times. She has been widely successful throughout her career and her recent Eras Tour propelled her fame to even greater heights.

Along with the success of her Eras Tour film, she has also been announced as the most streamed artist on Spotify as per the latest Spotify Wrapped 2023 reports. On Wednesday (November 28), Spotify revealed their yearly Wrapped ad for 2023, highlighting the year's most listened-to albums, artists, songs, and podcasts. Since January 1, Swift has received over 26.1 billion global streams, making her the most streamed artist of the year.

To add to the icing on the cake with a cherry, Swift has also been nominated for six Grammys for the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards.