Does The Beekeeper have a post-credit scene? Explained

The Beekeeper made its worldwide debut on January 12, 2024; so far, it has grossed $41.6 million in North America and $100 million globally. The movie was later released on major OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV. The movie can now also be purchased and rented on YouTube and Google Play Movies, but only for limited regions, with the options available.

Returning with yet another action-packed film, Jason Statham has once again proven with The Beekeeper why he is a powerhouse in action films. With a 6.5 IMDb rating and a Certified Fresh score of 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie received acclaim from both critics and Statham’s fanbase.

The engrossing plot and the seamless storytelling have Statham’s character, Adam Clay, shaking the narrative with a surprising turn of events that ultimately reshapes the power dynamics. This has certainly fueled speculation among the audience about the existence of a post-credit scene in the film, raising hopes for a potential continuation of the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for The Beekeeper. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The Beekeeper does not have an end-credits scene

Unfortunately, in a nutshell, fans of The Beekeeper will be disappointed to learn that there are no post-credit scenes in the film. The reason behind the hype and speculation is due to how the movie ends, where Adam Clay’s character manages to kill the root of the problem, Derek Danforth, who, besides being the person behind an enormous clandestine group, was also revealed to be the President’s son.

The moment this revelation was made in the film, it changed the whole narrative, causing the viewers to wonder what Adam’s next move could be. However, given the protagonist’s profession and disposition, he did what was indeed right, following in the footsteps of the actual bees and eliminating the ‘failed offspring’ of the queen bee.

Despite an impenetrable shield of heavily armed soldiers and a group of skilled mercenaries, Adam accomplished his mission and successfully made it out. The movie has indeed left a major plot hole regarding the secret, off-the-books division, Beekeeper, which has the autonomy to operate on its own, from whom even the CIA and FBI maintain some distance.

The organization represents one of the many plot holes in the movie. With that, the film concludes, leaving the audience intrigued about what is next for Adam Clay in The Beekeepers universe. As of now, there has been no word from David Ayer and Kurt Wimmer for the continuation of the story, but fans can still hold onto hope for future developments.

About the film

The Beekeeper follows Adam Clay, a beekeeper who was living as a tenant at the barn of a retired schoolteacher, Eloise Parker. One unfateful day, Eloise falls for a phishing scam, and after realizing she has lost $2 million dollars that was kept for a charity, she commits suicide.

Adam, being the only person in the proximity to Eloise, becomes the prime suspect, but ultimately, he is proven innocent. Given Eloise had been the only person who took care of him as a family, Adam decides to find out the reason behind her death.

Adam is one of the Beekeepers, a secret organization within the U.S. with the autonomy to operate on its own, keeping the system safe from impending threats. He uses his capabilities to find out the call center and eventually burns the whole building down. However, it is just the beginning for Adam as he makes up his mind to climb up his way to find the person in charge.

