Where to watch The Beekeeper online? Streaming options for all countries

The stage is all set as fans are ready for an action-packed start to 2024 with The Beekeeper, a thrilling revenge film featuring Jason Statham in the lead role of Adam Clay.

The movie is written by Kurt Wimmer, known for his work on Salt, and directed by the seasoned filmmaker David Ayer, acclaimed for his crime and action films set against the gritty backdrop of Los Angeles.

The Beekeeper was released in theaters courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios. Rather than opting for an immediate streaming release, the decision has been made to provide audiences with an exclusive cinematic experience.

Theatergoers can anticipate an immersive viewing of The Beekeeper in both Dolby Cinema and IMAX theaters, offering a larger-than-life spectacle for selected audiences.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the movie's storyline, sparking anticipation among audiences for an exhilarating adventure that seamlessly combines elements of action, suspense and Jason Statham's unique style.

Viewers can consult local listings for showtimes and to ensure that they don't miss the chance to experience this revenge action-thriller on the big screen.

When will The Beekeeper be released on streaming platforms?

The streaming release date for The Beekeeper is yet to be confirmed, but it has been disclosed that the movie will be available on Prime Video when the time comes.

It's noteworthy that Amazon MGM Studios is the distributor, but there's no confirmed source to validate the news.

Given its production, under the collaboration of Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video is expected to be the primary streaming platform for the film.

Drawing from Amazon's past practices with theatrical releases, there's a likelihood that audiences may find the movie on Prime Video some time in February 2024. That aligns with the studio's trend of bringing movies, such as Air and Saltburn, to streaming platforms just over a month after their theatrical premieres.

The Beekeeper's storyline

In this suspenseful action-thriller, audiences are introduced to Clay, a retired agent and former member of the covert group known as Beekeeper.

Drawn out of retirement by treachery close to home, he's on a passionate mission to dismantle the empire of a ruthless organization that exploited phishing to harm his elderly neighbor and close friend.

As Clay delves into this gripping tale, the plot takes unexpected turns, revealing a global conspiracy intertwined with cybercriminals responsible for preying on the helpless and innocent through phishing schemes. His triumph over these nefarious cybercriminals becomes the driving force behind his pursuit of justice in the film.

Leaving behind the tranquil suburbs, Clay enters the chaotic realm of corporate warfare, tapping into memories of his intense agent training and a range of skills acquired in the high-stakes world of espionage.

Jason Statham leads an all-star cast in the action-packed thriller The Beekeeper

Jason Statham portrays Adam Clay, a former operative of the covert organization "Beekeepers," dedicated to protecting those victimized by corruption.

Acclaimed for his high-octane acting, Statham has a long history in the action genre. Notable roles he has played include his work on the Fast & Furious franchise. In this action-thriller, he's joined by other actors, such as:

Emmy Raver-Lampman

Josh Hutcherson

Bobby Naderi

Minnie Driver

Jeremy Irons

A cinematic experience filled with heart-pounding thrills and powerhouse performances from this exceptional ensemble awaits the audience.

The Beekeeper production: Statham's dual role on and off-screen

In August 2021, there was an announcement that Jason Statham would take on the lead role in a Miramax film and also step into the role of a producer. Then, David Ayer joined the project as director in May 2022.

The cameras started rolling for principal photography in September 2022 in the United Kingdom, with Statham filming scenes at Tyringham Hall in October. The filming process concluded in December that year.

Audiences can anticipate an exhilarating cinematic journey in 2024 with The Beekeeper, featuring the renowned action star Jason Statham.

Alongside Emmy Raver-Lampman and a formidable ensemble cast, the movie guarantees a high-octane experience as it chronicles the quest for revenge by a retired agent against a malicious organization that harmed his neighbor.

After its January 12, 2024, US and UK releases, the film can be bought or rented on a number of platforms like Google Play Movies, YouTube, Apple TV, Microsoft Store and Apple TV (download only).

Fans of films that make you want to jump for joy should definitely watch the trailer, which highlights Statham's signature action skills.