Dogecoin witnesses a surge as Elon Musk's recent childhood "meme" tweet goes viral

Elon Musk, aka The Dogefather, recently sent the price of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency soaring once again after he tweeted a light-hearted meme, which he claimed bore resemblance to his childhood.

The 49-year old Space X Chief and Tesla CEO certainly seems to be reveling in his role as the global poster boy for Dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency that has taken the world of finance by storm, despite its fluctuating fortunes.

Found this pic of me as a child pic.twitter.com/hUEKluRAdP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2021

In the aforementioned tweet, he took a satirical jibe at his undying affinity towards Dogecoin, as he captioned the picture: "Found this pic of me as a child."

In the picture, instead of a younger Elon, a Shiba Inu dog can be seen sheepishly gazing back at viewers amidst 80's style computer software, with the caption reading:

"1980: I have to keep my passion hidden from the public or I will be publicly ostracized."

Having developed an uncanny knack for stirring up a Twitter storm with every tweet related to Dogecoin, this time too was no different, as his childhood meme opened up the floodgates to a barrage of reactions online.

Twitter reacts as Elon Musk's recent Dogecoin tweet sends price of cryptocurrency soaring by 28%

The majority of Dogecoin investors today rely heavily upon Elon Musk to work his magic via his tweets, which seldom fail to send the price of the meme cryptocurrency skyrocketing.

Having contributed immensely towards catapulting Dogecoin to the forefront of the global crypto market, Elon Musk's endeavors have helped inculcate a renewed interest in cryptocurrency on an unparalleled scale.

According to a recent report by MoneyControl, his most recent tweet ended up sending the price of the cryptocurrency surging by an impressive 28.66 percent.

Image via Coindesk.com

His latest tweet on Dogecoin not only triggered a wave of nostalgia among the 80's kids, but also paved the way for a slew of responses, most of which were in the form of hilarious memes:

Elon Musk has been on the #Dogecoin train since the womb! — Matt Wallace ⚠️ (@MattWallace888) June 2, 2021

DOGE was born in the 80’s.... — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) June 2, 2021

You know your committed to the #dogearmy when you check twitter before you even look at the #Dogecoin price 🤣👌🏻



But holy crap .43!!! pic.twitter.com/ulSKaKGyWe — Doge_Army_17 🐕🚀🪙🤝💫 (@Doge_Army_17) June 2, 2021

After reiterating his company's stance on Bitcoin with his "diamond hands" tweet a couple of weeks back, Elon Musk looks set to to continue to lead his Dogecoin army towards the coveted $1 mark. Undoubtedly, his social media activities continue to work wonders for the meme cryptocurrency.

