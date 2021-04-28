The Dogefather: Elon Musk Dogecoin memes trend online as latest tweet sends price of cryptocurrency soaring

The king of memes and the poster boy of Dogecoin, Elon Musk, is officially back at it again.

Known for his affinity for memes, the Tesla CEO recently took to Twitter to promote his upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live, replete with an iconic Dogecoin reference.

The Dogefather

SNL May 8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2021

In a subtle nod to Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Elon Musk officially crowned himself "The Dogefather," much to the delight of his 50 million-plus followers on Twitter.

Within minutes of his tweet going viral, the price of Dogecoin skyrocketed, rising from $0.25 to $0.30 in less than 15 minutes.

As a result of the tech mogul's Dogefather reference, his latest tweet once again opened the floodgates to a barrage of hilarious memes online.

Elon Musk Doge Tweet: Memes galore as cryptocurrency witnesses a surge

Over the past few months, Elon Musk has been single-handedly responsible for leading a "Dogecoin" revolution.

His tweets have been instrumental in propelling the Shiba-Inu-themed meme cryptocurrency to the forefront of the world's headlines, as it continues to send ripples throughout the stock market.

His most recent "Dogefather" tweet helped boost the cryptocurrency's price, which suffered a slump after hitting an all-time high during the Dogeday celebrations last week.

Elon Musk is slated to host SNL on May 8th, with Miley Cyrus for company, as the musical guest.

His recent Dogefather tweet not only helped promote his highly-anticipated appearance but also worked wonders as an omen of good fortune for the fluctuating price of Dogecoin.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans responded to The Dogefather's call via a plethora of hilarious memes:

The Meme Lord strikes again!



The world will watch, the internet will break... it’s an offer you can’t refuse... The #DogeFather - May 8th on SNL! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/1WD6u6IRuJ — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) April 28, 2021

Open the gate SNL for the #dogefather we have some haters, that need to 🤫#dogecoin to the moon pic.twitter.com/zLHvfdGReB — Massinissa 👑 (@Massinissaaaa) April 28, 2021

All doge fans rn ! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/I8Ya7ClxHk — Elon's Academy (@indusraven) April 28, 2021

#Dogefather is trending and dogecoin is up to 30 cents. What a time. pic.twitter.com/gjjNBHkt3z — RAD (@radvstheworld) April 28, 2021

pic.twitter.com/cOGoeirDwb — Tesla STONK 💎🙌: Crypto KING of OC: (@JosephVVallace) April 28, 2021

Came in like a wrecking Dogefather 😅 pic.twitter.com/CwqojyMeUd — MEMESCRYPTOR (@memescryptor) April 28, 2021

If you don't buy #Dogecoin you're gonna be living in a van down by the river!! pic.twitter.com/3qRI0xIGGb — Ðoge Climber 🐕⛰ (@DogeClimber) April 28, 2021

Ha ha ha !!!!

Revenge is a dish best served COLD !!! pic.twitter.com/hSDMIGG1jS — Tesla in the Gong 🇦🇺🦘🤖🚕 (@TeslaGong) April 28, 2021

As memes continue to come in thick and fast, Elon Musk's uncanny knack of sending the price of Dogecoin soaring every time he tweets remains gloriously intact.

Moreover, with his SNL appearance looming large, his latest tweet has led to palpable excitement among traders, who now believe that Dogecoin will be extensively promoted during his stint as a host on prime-time television.

Also read: Elon Musk is planning on buying a Shiba Inu dog, and fans can't get enough of it