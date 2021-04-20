DogeDay 4/20: The funniest Dogecoin memes on the internet

The Day of the Doge is finally here, as Dogecoin aims to breach the coveted $1 mark.

The Shiba Inu-themed meme cryptocurrency, founded by IBM Software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013, is ruling the roost like never before, a whole seven years later.

The popularity of the cryptocurrency is such that enthusiastic advocates of Dogecoin have decided to honor its unprecedented growth via a celebratory holiday on April 20th, called "Doge Day."

Moving forward, this date will no longer only be remembered as "International Weed Day," for another event of monumental significance is set to send shockwaves throughout the crypto world, that being none other than #DogeDay.

Also known as 420 day or "Elon Musk Day," April 20th serves to commemorate the meteoric and unprecedented growth of the digital cryptocurrency, which has arrested the attention of a global audience like never before.

Dogecoin's rise from a quirky internet meme to a widely traded asset makes for a remarkable success story that has left several financial pundits at their wit's end.

Retweet this & spread word,



tomorrow we storm the gates & travel to the moon 🚀

#dogeday #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/3Fs9IfLkvO — Doge Coin Updates 🚀 (@ItsDogeCoin) April 19, 2021

In light of Dogecoin's astonishing surge, supporters of the meme currency have gathered together in a celebratory fashion. They are marking the advent of a "Doge Day" as part of their latest bid to send the price soaring beyond the $1 mark.

DogeDay 4/20: Twitter unites to celebrate Doge Day via a host of Dogecoin memes

With Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummeting, the rise of Dogecoin constitutes a stark contrast to the rest in the fray.

Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has risen by a whopping 400% and continues to exceed expectations by leaving competitors in the dust.

As part of the Doge Day celebrations, a large section of the online community is currently retweeting Dogecoin posts in a unanimous attempt to send its price to the moon, quite literally.

The fluctuating fortunes of Dogecoin (Image via CoinDesk)

The status of Dogecoin over the period of 19/4 to 20/4 (Image via CoinDesk)

The event has already seen a barrage of hilarious memes, which have become a mainstay of the Dogecoin frenzy, thanks to an unforgettable thread of tweets belonging to a certain Elon Musk.

Here are some of the funniest memes online, as Dogecoin proponents descended in hordes upon Twitter to usher in the era of Doge Day:

“Yeah it’s called #Dogecoin it’s a dog-themed cryptocurrency and it’s for the people, it’s decentralized and coins are issued at a fixed rate, nah the top wallet is Robinhood so the whale is retail investors, @ElonMusk is a big fan, we’re going to the moon” #DogeDay #420day #DOGE pic.twitter.com/KpMsl4uNiS — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) April 20, 2021

This #DogeDay is dedicated to the man, the myth, the legend, the Technoking of Tesla, the Imperator of Mars, Destroyer of Shorts, Master of Memes, King of Twitter, Humanity’s Best, the one and only: @ElonMusk!



On behalf of all of us, THANK YOU! #DogeDay420 #Doge #420day #Doge420 pic.twitter.com/JddJT0YItg — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) April 20, 2021

We hold and do not sell as an army 🚀 #DogeDay #DogeDay420 pic.twitter.com/Wunpl32kjN — Max DeGilio (@nylo44) April 20, 2021

#dogeday is breaking the internet tomorrow.



Retweet if you’re here for it pic.twitter.com/8aOTigUtzU — Mark🤗 🇺🇸 #dogecoin (@vermonterbro) April 20, 2021

Elon carefully calculating when and what his #dogeday tweet is going to be pic.twitter.com/FBhLACH7yX — bird (@theqb1rd) April 20, 2021

An actual photo of me today vs tomorrow. #DogeDay pic.twitter.com/8v2Y8czuM9 — Official #Dogecoin Updates 🚀 (@Dogecoinupdate) April 20, 2021

Everyone who owns dogecoin once it reaches the moon:#DogeDay pic.twitter.com/6PBDGgUuNH — Abby Toml ✌ (@AbbyToml) April 20, 2021

It is never too late to get into the Doge community.



We support everyone. The individuals joining at $0.42 and just as important to us as the individuals who have been here since $0.004.#DogeDay420 #DogeDay #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/g43f2LSTwt — Eric McLeish (@kinky_rhydon) April 19, 2021

As memes continue to come in thick and fast, it can easily be ascertained that the Dogecoin wave seems to be showing no signs of abating just yet, for the crest is nowhere in sight.

Moreover, it certainly remains to be seen if the #DogeDay movement is revolutionary enough to send the price of Dogecoin soaring beyond $1 or not.

