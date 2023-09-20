Doja Cat x Skechers Doja'Lite footwear collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Doja Cat, a phenomenon in the world of music, is now venturing into the footwear industry with an exciting collaboration alongside shoe giant Skechers. The renowned Grammy-winning artist is poised to unveil the Doja'Lite sneaker, a fresh iteration of the iconic Skechers D'Lite. There is no denying that her forward-thinking fashion perspective perfectly meshes with the classic sneaker look that Skechers is known for.

The hotly anticipated Doja Cat x Skechers Doja'Lite Collection W will debut on September 21, 2023, with an exclusive release on StockX. Sneaker enthusiasts can also look forward to a general release on September 28, as the collection becomes available through Skechers' official website and select online and in-store retailers. These kicks will be available in women's size run and are priced at $125.

Doja Cat x Skechers Doja'Lite Collection will offer sneakers in two classic colorways, white and black

While announcing these sneakers, Doja Cat said:

"To design something inspired by the iconic sneaker my peers wore back in the day—Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera—I feel like I am a part of history."

In this introductory collaboration, the Woman sensation instills the Skechers D'Lites silhouette with a contemporary makeover.

The Doja'Lite shoes showcase a meticulously selected combination of materials carefully picked by the artist. Notably, the sneaker features patent leather accents with a snakeskin-inspired decor. This lace-up fashion sneaker displays a streamlined mesh upper, complemented by a striking metallic marble lug bottom.

The upcoming sneakers are available in a tonal white and tonal black colorway. A range of white and black hues are incorporated in the base, overlays, midsoles, and stylish translucent outsoles of these sneakers.

The white colorway displays a sleek matte finish, while the black variant exudes a glossy aesthetic. The Skechers logo is elegantly placed on the lateral panel of these shoes. The sneaker is equipped with intricately braided round laces.

The posterior aspect of the unit is intentionally designed with minimal embellishments, featuring only a pull loop for convenience. The shoe's tongue showcases fashionable 'Doja Cat X Skechers' cut-out branding, while the overall comfort is enhanced by the inclusion of Skechers' renowned Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.

In a conversation, Michael Greenberg, Skechers' president, provided valuable insights regarding this latest collaboration.

“The connection with Doja Cat happened in a very natural way that started when she performed on the main stage at Coachella wearing classic Skechers D’Lites sneakers in 2022. Conversations evolved from there, and we learned she really loved our heritage Skechers styles, so there was a lot of synergy that led to us announcing her as the first Skechers Artist-in-Residence earlier this year," Greenberg said.

"Doja Cat is a fashion icon and the perfect visionary to reimagine one of our most iconic Skechers styles in a way that is both unique and forward-thinking," he added.

Skechers has an extensive track record of collaborating with celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood, Britney Spears, Ringo Starr, Martha Stewart, and Ashley Park.

Doja Cat joins the esteemed list of renowned musical icons who have partnered with Skechers. During the prestigious TIME100 Gala held on April 26, the artist appeared on stage in a bespoke corset and miniskirt ensemble designed by designer and upcycler Cierra Boyd. This unique outfit was expertly created using a pair of black UNO sneakers, exhibiting the artist's bold and fashion-forward style.