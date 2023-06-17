Skechers x The Rolling Stones sneaker collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Skechers is collaborating with one of the world's most famous rock and roll bands, The Rolling Stones, to launch the latest sneaker collection. The dynamic duo's collection will be produced in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's industry-leading merchandise and brand management company.

The latest collection features the rock and roll band's trademarked tongue logo on every item and will offer sneakers for both men and women. The entire collection is made uniquely to shine even in the crowds of concerts.

The collaborative collection was launched via the official e-commerce site of Skechers and select retailers on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Skechers x The Rolling Stones sneaker collection features Uno, Classic Cup, and Palmilla sneaker models

The newly released Skechers x The Rolling Stones sneaker collection feature Uno, Classic Cup, and Palmilla sneaker models (Image via Sportskeeda)

The modern footwear aesthetic's amalgamation with the British rock group has formed a perfect match for diehard sneakerheads and The Rolling Stones fans in the newly launched sneaker collection.

The epic shoe collection can be worn by fans all year long, especially during 'The Rolling Stones concerts. In the official press release by the footwear label, The Rolling Stones commented upon the collaboration:

“We love partnering with brands that offer great product and giving our fans something new they can enjoy. And Skechers is the one to wear for anyone who wants style and the most incredible comfort.”

Not only did The Rolling Stones express their joy, but the President of Skechers, Michael Greenberg, also commented:

"For six decades, the Stones have endured like no other—rebelling, conquering and being listened to by billions. Nearly every adult on this planet knows their iconic logo. Skechers x The Rolling Stones styles are the ultimate band merch from one of the biggest names in rock!"

The signature capsule collection features multiple sneaker designs, most featuring the British rock group's iconic lips and tongue logo. The collection includes numerous footwear models, including the Uno, Roadies, Classic Cup, Palmilla, and more. The collection includes:

1) Roadies Surge, which can be availed in a black and red color scheme at a retail price of $90.

2) Uno- Rolling Stones single, which can be availed in a white and red color scheme at a retail price of $90.

3) Uno - Say it Loud, which can be availed in black and red color scheme at a retail price of $90.

4) Marley, which can be availed in denim at a retail price of $80.

5) Classic Cup - Euro Lick, which can be availed in a black and red color scheme at a retail price of $90.

6) Palmilla - RS Marquee, which can be availed in a 'Red/White' and 'White' color scheme at a retail price of $90.

7) Classic Cup - Stones Invasion, which can be availed in a white hue at a retail price of $90.

The entire collection features canvas slip-ons, lugs, cup sole designs, and more, which were launched at the official e-commerce site of Skechers and RS No. 9 Carnaby on June 15, 2023, which will be followed by global stores on June 22, 2023. The shoe sizes range from 5-11 for women and 7-14 for men.

