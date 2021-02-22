"Dojo 4 Doge": Elon Musk Dogecoin memes trend online after latest tweet

Business magnate and tech mogul Elon Musk certainly seems to be living up to his reputation as the undisputed meme king of Twitter after a recent tweet on Dogecoin cryptocurrency triggered yet another meme fest online.

The 49-year-old Tesla CEO and SpaceX chief has gradually evolved into the poster boy of Dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency which continues to make waves online.

In early February, Elon Musk sent ripples through the stock market after his series of tweets on Dogecoin led to a massive rise in the popularity of the cryptocurrency, which witnessed a stellar 44% surge.

This set in motion an irreversible chain of events as people around the globe soon began to hop onto the Dogecoin bandwagon with gleeful abandon.

After breaking the internet last time around, Elon Musk is back at it with his recent tweet attracting a significant amount of interest online:

Dojo 4 Doge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2021

His tweet has so far received more than 220,000 likes and an additional 30,000 retweets, which is a testament to his massive popularity online, as he revels in his role as a self-proclaimed Dogecoin publicist.

Within minutes of his tweet going viral, Twitter responded with a slew of hilarious memes directed at Elon Musk x Dogecoin.

Twitter can't get enough of Elon Musk x Dogecoin

Elon Musk's most recent tweet mentions Dojo, which is a reference to a supercomputer owned by Tesla.

Apart from being a training hall for Japanese martial arts, Dojo is also a Neural Network (NN) chip being developed by Tesla's hardware team in order to increase the learning speed of neural networks at the server-side.

Tesla's Dojo supercomputer is an essential part of their plan to allow cars to drive themselves by only using a camera and a radar.

Keeping this in mind, Elon Musk's suggestion of Dogecoin using a similar supercomputer to self-power its unbridled potential led to a barrage of reactions online.

Most of them were in the form of hilarious memes, which seems to have become the staple every time Elon Musk tweets:

doge to a dollar pic.twitter.com/p1Jbcmza5f — isaac (@isaacappelt) February 21, 2021

pic.twitter.com/crc4IOSKRV — Tesla Owners Of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 21, 2021

May the Doge be with you always pic.twitter.com/owaZaObJh6 — Austin Barnard🚀 (@austinbarnard45) February 21, 2021

ELON WE KNOW YOU’LL PROTECT OUR BABY 🍼🐕🪙🚀 pic.twitter.com/2jA5isU9gu — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) February 21, 2021

To the Moon! Follow this account! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/3ARo7512uy — WSB Stocks 🚀 (@wsbstocks) February 21, 2021

I can show you the moon! Shining, shimmering #Dogecoin! Tell me @elonmusk now when did you last let your heart decide! A whole new meme! A new fantastic cryptocurrency! pic.twitter.com/36Ekbxy9G4 — DogeToTheMoon🚀🌕💥 (@CadetSpaced1) February 21, 2021

As the memes continue to come in thick and fast, fans will now be hoping that his recent tweet will work wonders for the price of Dogecoin.

While the craze around the potential of Dogecoin is certainly understandable, Elon Musk has urged his fans to be careful while investing in cryptocurrency.

Citing "too much concentration" as an issue, he hopes that more people will come on board for his initiative, as they help take "Dogecoin to the moon":

The future currency of Earth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021

With Elon Musk deeming Dogecoin the "future currency of earth," all eyes are now on its price, which is expected to witness another surge in the wake of his recent tweet.