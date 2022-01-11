'Dollface' season 2: Release date, trailer, and more

The wait is finally over and Dollface is back with another season after two long years of hiatus. Hulu renewed the series for Season 2 in January 2020. Sadly, it took two years to finally have the show on screen again.

The series stars Kat Dennings as the protagonist Jules, who is teleported into “the world of women,” created by her own imagination, after she gets dumped. Now she is on a mission to rekindle the female friendships she neglected during her relationship.

The teaser of 'Dollface' season 2

Season 2 takes place after Jules refuses to get back together again with her ex. She has rekindled her relationship with Madison, Stella and Izzy, and she will be focused on maintaining those friendships in season 2. But it will prove to be a challenge as the friends try to keep together while balancing their work and personal lives.

Sadly no trailer for Season 2 of the popular series has been released yet, but in November 2021, Hulu dropped a short teaser for the much-awaited show. The clip sees Jules, Stella, Madison and Izzy dressed for a party, followed by a clip of Stella lounging by the pool and popping a champagne bottle.

Release date

The Kat Dennings starrer is set to return to Hulu for Season 2 on February 11, 2022. All ten episodes of the second season will drop at once on the streaming platform.

Season 2 was set to premiere exactly a year after Season 1, but just like any other production, this got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. The new season will be coming on Hulu two years after the first season premiered back in November 2019.

How to watch the series?

The show is exclusively streaming on the Hulu platform. Season 1 that dropped in November 2019 is already available to watch there. All ten episodes of season 2 will be coming soon, in February. Unlike a network series that airs episodes weekly, all ten episodes of season 2 will drop at the same time on Friday, February 11. To watch the show, viewers will need to be subscribed to any Hulu plan.

Don't miss the exclusive comedy drama, which is coming soon on Hulu with its second season. Catch the show on February 11, 2022.

