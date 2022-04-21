Dollface star Shay Mitchell's Beis collection: Where to buy, price and more details explored

Dollface star, Shay Mitchell, has launched a new collection of bags for her brand, Beis. The brand boasts durable products including suitcases, bags, and other travel necessities that are chic and functional.

The new collection of bags launched by Beis is called 'The High Line,' and it uses hemp as a material for construction. Comprising five chic pieces, the collection dropped on the official e-commerce site of Beis on April 20, 2022.

Everything you need to know about 'The High Line' bags from Shay Mitchell's Beis

Shay Mitchell's The High Line bags (Image via Beis)

Shay Mitchell's brand launched, "The High Line" collection consisting of five lightweight bags that are versatile and chic. This is a unique launch because all the bags are constructed with authentic plant-based materials. Beis has not released similar products before.

Each piece of 'The High Line' bags uses 55% of hemp materials. The basic neutral beige colorway makes them the perfect fit for colorful spring and summer outfits. With superior and sturdy construction, these bags happen to be exceptionally lightweight for daily use.

Shay told E! in an interview that was 'immediately sold' on the idea of using hemp. The material is four times stronger than cotton as well as 100% biodegradable. Moreover, it is breathable and resists bacterial growth, which prevents odors.

The five-piece collection includes The Phat Sack, The High-Brid Backpack, The Toke Tote, The Dope Kit, and The Puff Pouch.

The Phat Sack bag has a 65-liter capacity and can carry enough 3 to 5 days of stuff. The bag has a separate sleeve for your laptop, and features a long key leash to ensure that there are no rummaging struggles. The most prominent feature of the bag is that it has a trolley sleeve included for suitcase handles. The Phat Sack bag is priced at $138.

The High-Brid Backpack serves both as a backpack and as a shoulder bag. It can be the perfect everyday bag or a suitable travel bag. It comes with a trolley passthrough for suitcase handles, a separate laptop sleeve and a signature key leash. You can buy the High-Brid Backpack for $78.

The Toke Tote is an all-purpose bag that can be carried anywhere from the pool to the market. Featuring a removable laptop sleeve, it is marked at $68.

The Dope Kit can be used for travel essentials or you can create your very own makeup or grooming kit. The removable valet tray helps to keep everything organized and the bag also features a built-in ordor proof pouch. You can purchase it for $58.

Lastly, The Puff Pouch is the chic bag that will help you keep track of all your essentials. With a phone pocket, a protective sunglasses pocket, a card holder, as well as other small zipper pockets, it gives you ample storage. The bag has an adjustable strap and can be worn cross-body or on the shoulders. It costs $48.

'The High Line' collection can be purchased on the official webstore of the brand.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee