Who is Matte Babel? All about Shay Mitchell's boyfriend as couple set to welcome second child together

Shay Mitchell is set to welcome her second child with boyfriend Matte Babel. The actress made the announcement via social media on February 7.

In an Instagram post, the 34-year-old described the difficulties of celebrating a pregnancy while simultaneously mourning the loss of her grandmother, who passed away last week. She said her situation is proof that love, life, and loss can exist at the same time.

Mitchell shared a few pictures showing off her baby bump and wrote:

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need another worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life.”

Back in August 2021, the You star told E! New’s Daily Pop that she and her boyfriend were interested in expanding their family "when the time is right."

Everything to know about Shay Mitchell’s boyfriend

Matte Babel is working in a management and entertainment group (Image via Matte Babel/Facebook)

Like Shay Mitchell, Matte Babel was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. The Pretty Little Liars alum told Fox News in a 2017 interview that she and Matte used to be friends in Toronto. She added that they had known each other for nine years at that point.

The pair were first linked in January 2017 when Babel was a reporter for Entertainment Tonight Canada. A source claimed they had been together for a few months and were serious about their relationship.

Mitchell and Babel welcomed their first child, Atlas, in October 2019. A few days after announcing the birth of their daughter, the couple attended Drake’s 33rd birthday together. The actress posted a video of herself and her boyfriend dancing to Young Thug’s The London at the party.

Babel’s social media profile suggests that he is involved with Ransom Music Group and DreamCrew. The latter is a management and entertainment group that manages Drake’s career and business portfolio.

