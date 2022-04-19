How to buy Sprayground x Hershey backpack? Price, release date, and more about the unique collab

Streetwear brand Sprayground has collaborated with the confectionary brand, Hershey, for a crossover backpack. The crossover backpack was launched onto the official Sprayground site and exclusive boutique of Hershey's Chocolate World on April 13, 2022.

Hershey's Shark Bite Backpack satisfies both the fashion and sweet treat aficionados of the brand.

More about the Sprayground x Hershey's Shark Bite Backpack

Hershey's Shark Bite Backpack (Image via Sprayground )

Hershey's Shark Bite Backpack has been inspired by the American top chocolate brand's distinctive chocolate bar, which has been integrated with a 4D art piece called Shark-bite. The backpack is a chocolate sensation, according to Sprayground's founder David BenDavid, and incorporates the augmented reality of Hershey's bar.

In an interview with Forbes, David BenDavid commented upon the bag's design,

“When you get that rush for chocolate you know you just want to tear open that wrapper and take a big bite out that chocolate! I create bags with expression and emotions and I needed a design that would portray that so I thought, heck, why not, let's just take a bite out of the bag.”

The two companies' values aligned with each other, as BenDavid explained in an interview with Forbes that Hershey's team reached out for a collaboration. He stated that Hershey's team was looking to create a co-branded backpack, and he has always been a fan of Hershey's chocolate.

“So, when me and my team connected with them, we immediately started brainstorming ideas. We created tons of sketches and prototypes, the whole team worked very hard because we wanted to make something that was never seen before and would shock people, and the final result is just breathtaking!”

The aforementioned interview also gave Ernie Savo, Senior Director, Licensing the Hershey Company, a chance to expand on their latest partnership,

“Expanding Hershey’s beyond the candy aisle and into fashion creates an unique opportunity to connect chocolate lovers and fashion seekers nationwide. Partnering with David and the team at Sprayground to create a mouth-watering, edible Hershey’s backpack confirms that this will be a must-have accessory of the summer.”

The design of the backpack has large chocolate bar "pips" with the wrapper's remains on it. The inclusion of the 3-D bite mark effects on the side, which is inspired by the label's shark-bite bag, is the backpack's most visible feature.

The branding can be found in the front bottom corner of the backpack with the co-branded logo. The bag has many practical and functional features other than its distinct looks.

The backpack includes designated space for a laptop, wires, cables, USB sticks, as well as zippered compartments to secure important items. This is the latest licensed accessory from the labels collaborations.

Sprayground has previously collaborated with Star Wars, Nickelodeon, Marvel, Spike Lee, Laquan Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, and more.

Hershey's faux leather water-resistant backpack can be availed at Sprayground's official e-commerce site for $90. It can also be availed at select US boutiques, including Hershey's Chocolate World in Pennsylvania starting April 13, 2022.

Edited by Somava Das