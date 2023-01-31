Domino’s new Loaded Tots: availability, varieties, price, and all you need to know

With the debut of new Loaded Tots at a few select U.S. locations, Domino's is considering expanding its menu to include more edible options.

Three flavors of the new Loaded Tater Tots are offered: Philly Cheesesteak, Cheddar Bacon, and Melty 3 Cheese. The suggested retail price for each is $6.99. (may vary).

Domino's Three New Loaded Tots! (Image via Domino's)

Take a look at the ingredients added to Domino's new Loaded Tots

According to several Domino's employees who have resorted to social media to share their excitement, the new Loaded Tater Tots, which are now available at some restaurants in California, are anticipated to go on sale worldwide in February 2023.

Here is a rundown of the ingredients added to three newly loaded tots:

Philly Cheesesteak Loaded Tots: This recipe consists of traditional potato tots topped with Philly steak, a cheddar cheese mixture, green peppers, onions, and Alfredo sauce.

Cheddar Bacon Loaded Tots: This consists of traditional potato tots topped with provolone cheese and a cheddar cheese mixture, followed by an Alfredo sauce drizzle.

Melty 3 Cheese Loaded Tots: This meal includes traditional potato tots with bacon, a cheddar cheese mixture, and garlic parmesan.

Back in December, Domino's decided to provide a $3 coupon code as part of a promotion for returning carry-out tips

Beginning on December 12, 2022, Domino's will once again offer its Carryout Tips promotion as a way to thank its consumers for helping to make the company the top carryout pizza business in the US.

Fans who place an online carryout order between now and March 26, 2023, are entitled to a $3 carryout tip, redeemable for an online carryout order made the following week with a minimum purchase of $5.

Additionally, to improve this offer even further, carryout customers can use $3 discount codes in conjunction with any other carryout promotion that is presently running on Domino's website or the company's mobile ordering app.

Over 17 million carry-out tips were collected by Domino's fans during the initial campaign in early 2022. Visit carryouttips.dominos.com to find out more information about Domino's carryout tips.

