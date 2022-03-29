“Don’t be nervous”: American Idol fans support Kelsie Dolin after she starts trembling on stage

American Idol Season 20 is all set to conclude the final leg of auditions with the latest episode. It featured all the contestants who won a golden ticket in their initial auditions.

The contestants were divided into groups, and Kelsie Dolin belonged to the 'front row' group. After the first contestant Mike Parker finished his performance, the episode featured shots of Dolin asking her fellow contestants about their routine.

Dolin looked extremely nervous before her performance. She admitted to the camera that she had stage fright and appeared to be reluctant to walk on stage and face an audience.

Former American Idol winner Lauren Alaina (Season 10) encouraged and supported Dolin when the latter didn’t want to go on stage. Similar to Alaina, fans also came out in support of Dolin on social media.

What do fans have to say?

When Dolin appeared on the stage, she was trembling. The hand in which she was holding the mic was shaking, and her face turned white.

Judge Katy Perry was constantly encouraging her to sing. She was seen saying that everything was fine and said, “You’re okay!”

Her words and the encouragement from the live audience gave Dolin the strength and confidence to perform. She sang Things A Man Oughta Know by Lainey Wilson.

Fans also came in to support her on social media, especially after Dolin called herself a side dish and compared herself to "mashed potatoes."

Take a look at how American Idol fans supported her online:

Amy @aMyLyNn1984 This little girl on #AmericanIdol is trembling on stage and I am sobbing. How come no one went up to comfort her or told her to just breathe. She’s so nervous This little girl on #AmericanIdol is trembling on stage and I am sobbing. How come no one went up to comfort her or told her to just breathe. She’s so nervous 😭

Elise Nelson @elisenelson520 #AmericanIdol Oh my god. I want to hold her hand so bad. Oh my god. I want to hold her hand so bad. 😢 #AmericanIdol

Kate @Endl3ssNit3s she pulls it to sing. I know stage fright omg what a horrible feeling. Come on girl you can do it Omg I love Kelsey alreadyshe pulls it to sing. I know stage fright omg what a horrible feeling. Come on girl you can do it #AmericanIdol Omg I love Kelsey already 🙏🙏 she pulls it to sing. I know stage fright omg what a horrible feeling. Come on girl you can do it #AmericanIdol

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #Hollywoodweek Kelsie Dolan is visible shaken. Such a pleasing tone tho. She really starts getting lost in the song and emotion. Beautifully simple and authentic. #AmericanIdol Kelsie Dolan is visible shaken. Such a pleasing tone tho. She really starts getting lost in the song and emotion. Beautifully simple and authentic. #AmericanIdol #Hollywoodweek

Angie C. @Music_Is_Me88 Will someone please take Kelsie back stage and do some deep breaths with her? I feel like she wasn't prepped properly given her level of nerves. I would've helped her with visualization techniques #AMERICANIDOL Will someone please take Kelsie back stage and do some deep breaths with her? I feel like she wasn't prepped properly given her level of nerves. I would've helped her with visualization techniques #AMERICANIDOL

Kelsie Dolin got selected in American Idol Hollywood Week

Despite being nervous, Kelsie Dolin performed tremendously well in Episode 6. She was one of the contestants selected in the 'front row' group, along with Mike Parker, Sarabeth Taite, and Kaylin Roberson.

Season 20 Episode 6 of the ABC show turned out to be an entertaining one. Titled Hollywood Week: Genre Challenge, the official synopsis read:

“The search for the next superstar continues as American Idol kicks off its iconic Hollywood Week, with some of the most prolific alums in Idol’s 20-year history returning to mentor the contestants, including Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Ruben Studdard, Chayce Beckham, Lee DeWyze, and Haley Reinhart.”

It added:

“Fan favorites from auditions will then take the stage for the Genre Challenge to sing their hearts out and impress judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie in hopes of making it through to the next round.”

The singing competition series airs new episodes two days a week, on Sundays and Mondays.The next episode will air on April 4, Friday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are the judges, and Ryan Seacrest is the host.

