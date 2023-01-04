"Don't think Jenna is saying I love Hitler": Jenna Ortega vs Kanye antisemitism comparison article sparks online backlash 

Screenshots from an article by The Times of Israel, titled "Jenna Ortega vs. Kanye: Whose antisemitic hate is worse?", has been making the rounds on Twitter since January 2, 2023. The article comparing the two star's "anti-Semitic hate" is facing criticism from fans and netizens.

Kanye West, who goes by Ye, has been under fire lately for repeatedly making anti-Jewish statements. This includes his bizarre December 1, 2022, interview with Alex Jones on Infowars, where the rapper went on an anti-Semitic rant, stating he liked Hitler and blaming the Jewish media for keeping the world from seeing the value of Nazis.

In early 2022, Jenna Ortega, who played Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday, used her platform to bring awareness to the Palestinian cause. In a tweet dated March 6, 2022, sharing a link to a thread with information and ways to contribute, she stated:

"We must never give up on the people of Ukraine, Yemen, Palestine, Kashmir, Iraq, Syria... the list goes on unfortunately."

The Times of Israel compared Kanye's "open" hatred to Ortega's "well-intentioned but uninformed" anti-Semitic behavior.

Netizens were left appalled at the article, with many initiating debates and sharing tweets criticizing it. Twitter user @LordLifeAlert commented:

Netizens slam Times of Isreal for comparing Jenna Ortega to Kanye

Internet users have criticized The Times of Israel article, calling it an "attempt to silence criticism of apartheid."

whosthatgurrrl 🇵🇸 @whosthatguurrrl ｋ @lawfulspice ‍ how did I miss this how did I miss this 😵‍💫 https://t.co/Qab0Idw48Y Standing up for human rights is not antisemitic. Comparing Jenna Ortega to Kanye and calling her antisemitic is another pathetic Zionist attempt to silence criticism of apartheid irsael. twitter.com/lawfulspice/st… Standing up for human rights is not antisemitic. Comparing Jenna Ortega to Kanye and calling her antisemitic is another pathetic Zionist attempt to silence criticism of apartheid irsael. twitter.com/lawfulspice/st…

One user @B_Money112687 stated that comparing the two is like comparing a "freshly grown sour apple to a durian fruit." They added:

"Jenna Ortega is talking about human rights. Kanye West is talking about taking away human rights."

B-Money @B_Money112687 Comparing Jenna Ortega to Kanye West is like comparing a Freshly Grown Sour Apple to a Durian Fruit. Jenna Ortega is talking about human rights. Kanye West is talking about taking away human rights. Comparing Jenna Ortega to Kanye West is like comparing a Freshly Grown Sour Apple to a Durian Fruit. Jenna Ortega is talking about human rights. Kanye West is talking about taking away human rights.

Many have pointed out that the two opinions are "nowhere near equivalent," adding that the publication "made up" Jenna's antisemitism. While some have used sarcastic means to comment on the article, others have highlighted the problems they saw in the comparison.

humbug @LovDaMets @lawfulspice which is worse: Kanye’s real antisemitism or Jenna Ortega’s made up antisemitism?? @lawfulspice which is worse: Kanye’s real antisemitism or Jenna Ortega’s made up antisemitism??

Kyle Broflovski 🇵🇸🇻🇳🇨🇺🇧🇴🇻🇪🇰🇵🇱🇦🇮🇪 @HoChiMinh01 Israeli news outlets definitely be getting desperate if they're trying to compare Jenna Ortega to Kanye West as if those two are anywhere near equivalent Israeli news outlets definitely be getting desperate if they're trying to compare Jenna Ortega to Kanye West as if those two are anywhere near equivalent 😂😂 https://t.co/EzCN4Dta9V

tee🧡 | fan account @LEIGHSREVlVAL jenna ortega being compared on the same line as andrew tate and kanye is crazy… like omfg what did this girl do to y’all jenna ortega being compared on the same line as andrew tate and kanye is crazy… like omfg what did this girl do to y’all

Non-Kaz ☭ @NonKaz6 Ironically, not many Israeli political action committees were complaining about Kanye West’s antisemitic behavior because they don’t care about Jewish people outside Israel. Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega simply didn’t want Palestinians to die and then IPAC complained. Ironically, not many Israeli political action committees were complaining about Kanye West’s antisemitic behavior because they don’t care about Jewish people outside Israel. Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega simply didn’t want Palestinians to die and then IPAC complained. https://t.co/ExZTwxV5zo

Fink of the people 🍉☮️ @Finkclearly Jenna Ortega: Palestinians should be free



Kanye: I love Hitler



Zionists: "tHeYrE tHe sAmE pIcTuRe" Jenna Ortega: Palestinians should be freeKanye: I love HitlerZionists: "tHeYrE tHe sAmE pIcTuRe"

Amir @AmirAminiMD Kanye: “I like Hitler”

Jenna Ortega: “Palestinians deserve to live”



The Times of Israel: Kanye: “I like Hitler”Jenna Ortega: “Palestinians deserve to live” The Times of Israel: https://t.co/CQDVPPST4Y

Brian Max @TALK_L3SS @lawfulspice who's the worse anti-Semite? The person that says "I hate Jews because they're Jews" or the person who says "I want all oppressed people to be free?" There's just no way to tell, those two positions are indistinguishable! @lawfulspice who's the worse anti-Semite? The person that says "I hate Jews because they're Jews" or the person who says "I want all oppressed people to be free?" There's just no way to tell, those two positions are indistinguishable!

What did the article say about Jenna Ortega and Kanye?

In an article released on December 28, 2022, The Times of Israel cited Jenna's tweets as an "illustration of what happens when people with seemingly good intent spread propaganda about things they don’t understand."

The article referred to a couple of tweets by Ortega from March 6, 2022. In one of the tweets, the actress shared a link to a website with information about Palestine, following it up with another tweet that read:

Jenna Ortega @jennaortega We must never give up on the people of Ukraine, Yemen, Palestine, Kashmir, Iraq, Syria… the list goes on unfortunately. For anyone who is willing & wanting to contribute any way they can, I want to form a thread with information. Does anyone have resources/links they could add? We must never give up on the people of Ukraine, Yemen, Palestine, Kashmir, Iraq, Syria… the list goes on unfortunately. For anyone who is willing & wanting to contribute any way they can, I want to form a thread with information. Does anyone have resources/links they could add?

The Times of Israel article by Dan Margolis, published on December 14, 2022, indicated that Kanye understood antisemitism "perfectly well," and stood clear in his hatred of the Jewish community. However, the article also said that Ortega has "no real understanding of antisemitism," which is why she would not recognize it "in some of its forms." It added that she did not investigate the cause thoroughly before sharing it on social media.

Margolis went on to explain Ortega's "Decolonize Palestine" tweet in detail, stating that the link she had shared is for a cause that stands for "elimination of the State of Israel."

The article pointed out that, unlike West, Ortega is not ignorant, just "driven" without an "actual understanding of the facts." The author remarked that openly saying evil things is problematic, but "normal people" would be able to see right from wrong, adding that "lack of ill-intent" is no excuse to share "propaganda."

Both stars are yet to comment on the article.

