Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Doom Patrol season 4, episode 7, which debuts the second part of the show's fourth season, will premiere on Max on October 12, 2023. Season 4 was released in two parts. While the first part of the season aired on December 8, 2022, the news about the show’s cancellation hit a few weeks later. This caused concern among fans about the remaining episodes for season 4.

The structural changes in HBO Max and DC Studios led to the cancellation of many shows, and Doom Patrol is one of them. However, the decision coincided with the release of the first half of the fourth season. Fans wondered when Doom Patrol would return after the summer of 2023 saw the long-drawn WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

However, the fears were allayed when James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, stated through Threads that the final episodes were not being shelved. The trailer and the dates for the final episodes have also been released. The show officially closes on November 9, 2023.

When and where about Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7

Doom Patrol season 4, episode 7, will exclusively air on HBO Max, now called Max. Viewers interested in Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 or catching up on the previous episodes must get a Max subscription.

It is not aired on Hulu or Netflix and is not likely to get permission for the same in the future. However, besides Max, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes may offer the episodes later for rent or purchase.

As mentioned before, Doom Patrol season 4, episode 7, is the second part of the show's final season. The episode premieres on Thursday, October 12, 2023, and episode 8 on the same day.

Expand Tweet

The simultaneous release of two episodes may help fans catch up on the delay of the second part due to various parameters. The remaining episodes till the end will be released every Thursday of the subsequent weeks.

Doom Patrol season 4, episode 7 will be released in all countries offering Max channel, simultaneously leading to different scheduled times for different time zones. As per the zones, some of the times for the release of Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 are:

12 am Pacific Time

2 am Central Time

3 am Eastern Time

7 am Greenwich Mean Time

8 am British Summer Time

9 am Central European Summer Time

Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 will feature Orqwith

Expand Tweet

Titled Orqwith Patrol, Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 will pick up the plot from where the first part of season 4 left off. The team was sent to Orqwith, and the upcoming episode will have it as the backdrop of the storyline. Orqwith houses General Immortus, a powerful force that can strip the team of misfit heroes of their longevity.

While Immortus, in the comics, is a criminal mind who wants to extend his life, the show is likely to reveal him as a god-like creature capable of granting immortality, destroying reality, and rewriting history. This episode will be followed by Doom Patrol season 4 episode 8, titled Fame Patrol, which will be released the same day.

Expand Tweet

The synopsis for the final episodes reads:

“In the series’ gripping final episodes, the Doom Patrol meet old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and regain their longevities. Battling between saving the world and each other, the Doom Patrol are forced to face their deepest fears and decide if they are ready to let go of the past to take their future into their own hands… and away from the zombie butts.”

Expand Tweet

The expected cast for Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 is:

Diane Guerrero as Jane Joivan Wade as Vic Stone April Bowlby as Rita Farr Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele Riley Shanahan as Cliff Steele Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor Matthew Zuk as Larry Trainor Michelle Gomez as Laura de Mille Abi Monterey as Dorothy Spinner

Some characters, such as Mister 104 Rama, Casey Brinke, and Deric Hayes, are expected to return. There may be more characters as the looming Buttpocalypse occurs, as the trailer hints. The biggest face reveal will be General Immortus.

While the cancellation of the DC series has been disappointing, fans can watch out for Doom Patrol season 4, episode 7, on October 12, 2023, on Max and the previous seasons.