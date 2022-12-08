Doom Patrol Season 4 characters explored

The chaotic superhero apocalyptic comedy series, Doom Patrol, is set to launch its much-awaited season 4 on HBO Max on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

This futuristic story follows the lives of misfits from all walks of life who have suffered tragic losses. They form a team (more like a family because they are so close) and use their heroism and adventures to take on the crazy villains and save the world over and over again.

Doom Patrol is based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name. The comics is the brainchild of Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani. Renowned TV writer and producer Jeremy Carver has assembled a star-studded cast to create this monumental series.

Ahead of the launch of Doom Patrol season 4, here are the lead cast members for the show

Diane Guerrero as Jane

American actress Dianne Guerrero stars as Jane, a hardcore warrior with a soft heart, who pledges to protect her family, no matter what.

Dianne has appeared in popular shows such as Orange is the New Black and Jane the Virgin, where she played Maritza Ramos and Lina, respectively. Her role as Martiza Ramos helped her bag three consecutive awards for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

She also wrote a memoir, In the Country We Love: My Family Divided, about her parents being detained and deported when she was fourteen.

April Bowlby as Rita Farr

Fans of Two and a Half Men will easily recognize April Bowlby as Kandi. She plays Rita Farr in Doom Patrol, a shape-shifting superhero who must stay on her toes to protect her friends and save the planet.

Bowlby is also known for portraying Stacy Barrett in Drop Dead Diva and recently appeared in TV films The Wrong Daughter and Dying for the Crown.

Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor

Bomer's character Larry Trainor has one of the most insane backstories in the show. Trainor was a US Air Force Pilot who suffered gruesome injuries during a test flight. The incident made him permanently disfigured. He is now seen wielding bandages to protect himself and others.

Matt Bomer was previously seen in shows like All My Children, Guiding Light, Chuck, White Collar, and many more.

The dishy actor is a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Television award winner and has also been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele

A still of Brendan Fraser (Image via Wikipedia)

Who can ever forget the legendary Rick O'Connell from The Mummy movies? Truly an unsung hero of the genre, Brendan Fraser stars as Cliff Steele in Doom Patrol. Cliff was a well-known race car driver in the 1980s who let his fame get the best of him.

Fraser appeared in several movies during the 90s and early 2000s. His career suffered as a result of several personal issues, but he is now back with all guns blazing.

The veteran actor also plays the lead in the much-awaited psychological drama film, The Whale, set to be released later this year.

A summary of Doom Patrol Season 4

The IMDb synopsis for Doom Patrol reads:

"The adventures of an idealistic mad scientist and his field team of superpowered outcasts."

Jeremy Carver, who also wrote and produced Supernatural, created the show. Doom Patrol's music was composed by Clint Mansell and Kevin Kiner.

Along with the leads, the show features Jovian Wade, Michelle Gomez, Timothy Dalton, Abi Monterey, Skye Roberts, Phil Morris, Bethany Anne Lind, and many others.

Catch Doom Patrol season 4 on HBO Max on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Poll : 0 votes