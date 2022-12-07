The fourth season of Doom Patrol is set to drop on HBO Max on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The third season concluded last year in November, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming season, which promises to be an absolute rollercoaster ride similar to the previous seasons.

The upcoming season features several returning cast members, including Diane Guerrero as Jane, April Bowlby as Rita Farr, and Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor, among many others. The series is helmed by noted TV writer Jeremy Carver.

Doom Patrol season 4 on HBO Max promises to be a thrilling ride

HBO Max dropped the official trailer for the fourth season of Doom Patrol on November 22, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the new season. The trailer opens on a frightening note with a voiceover that teases the arrival of ''something very big and very dangerous.''

Overall, the trailer has an upbeat tone similar to the previous seasons and offers a peek into the numerous exciting action sequences from the show. Here's the official synopsis of the upcoming fourth season, as per WarnerMedia Pressroom:

''Season Four opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?''

One of the major highlights from the finale of the third season was the unforgettable showdown involving Rita Farr and Madame Rogue, which ended poignantly. In the new season, the Doom Patrol team faces several challenges after they time-travel to the future. Fans can look forward to the show exploring several thrilling plotlines and character arcs in season 4.

More details about the Doom Patrol cast, reviews, and more

Doom Patrol stars Diane Guerrero as Jane in one of the major roles. Guerrero has been phenomenal throughout the show and has received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the first three seasons. Guerrero impresses once again in the show's new trailer and promises to deliver another enthralling performance in season 4.

Apart from Doom Patrol, Diane Guerrero has starred in several other popular and acclaimed shows and movies over the years, including Killerman, Orange is the New Black, Jane the Virgin, Happy Yummy Chicken, and many more.

Starring alongside Guerrero in another key role is Brendan Fraser, who portrays the character of Cliff Steele in Doom Patrol. Fraser dominates the trailer with his impeccable charisma and charm in the series' trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the latest season.

Brendan Fraser's notable TV and film acting credits include The Mummy films, Bedazzled, The Affair, and Condor, to name a few. The show has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise mostly directed toward the performances, themes, and writing.

You can watch Doom Patrol season 4 on HBO Max on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

