Double Cross Season 5 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Double Cross season 5 episode 1 made its debut on ALLBLK, on January 18, 2024. Created by Christel and Howard Gibson, the show is an American web TV crime drama that revolves around twins, portrayed by Ashley A. Williams and Jeff Logan. Together, they work to rescue women in their neighborhood from a s*x trafficking ring.

Expand Tweet

On May 20, 2020, the show debuted on ALLBLK. Due to its popularity, it was approved for a second season, which debuted on January 14, 2021. The third season was released on February 3, 2022. Fans were delighted when a fifth season was officially confirmed on June 16, 2023, with its premiere on January 18, 2024.

In the fifth season, the plot takes an intense turn for the Cross twins. The stakes are raised when Eric's baby is kidnapped, and the twins dive into a chaotic mix of personal and professional troubles.

Expand Tweet

What is the storyline of Double Cross season 5?

In the fifth season of Double Cross, the Cross twins find themselves in a whirlwind of personal and professional turmoil. The kidnapping of Eric's baby, prompts the siblings to embark on a desperate mission, pushing their justice methods to the edge. The situation gets even trickier with the disappearance of a school bus carrying many kids, leading to a race against time.

Amid the chaos, familiar faces such as Detective Ryan, the street-smart Keenya, and the mysterious Robin make a comeback, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the developing events.

Expand Tweet

Dealing with emotional baggage from a surprising family revelation, the twins find themselves navigating a risky terrain where trust is rare and the stakes are incredibly high. The season reaches a thrilling climax as the Cross family faces their toughest foes, fighting for justice not just for themselves but for their community.

Double Cross season 5 trailer

The season 5 trailer takes fans on a rollercoaster of suspense and drama. It teases the Cross twins as they face a whirlwind of chaos as they go on a mission to hunt down Eric's kidnapped son and race against time to find a missing school bus full of children.

The preview is packed with intense moments, featuring the return of familiar faces like Detective Ryan, Keenya, and the mysterious Robin. With shocking family revelations and heightened stakes, the trailer promises an explosive final season where the Cross family confronts formidable adversaries in their quest for justice.

Double Cross season 5: Unveiling the episode count

Double Cross season 5 consists of six thrilling episodes.

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date 1 Double Jeopardy January 18, 2024 2 The Color Purple January 25, 2024 3 To Be Announced February 1, 2024 4 To Be Announced February 8, 2024 5 To Be Announced February 15, 2024 6 To Be Announced February 22, 2024

Meet the stellar cast of Double Cross season 5

The awesome lineup for Double Cross season 5 features:

Ashley A. Williams as Erica Cross.

Jeff Logan as Eric Cross.

Jasmine Burke as Detective Candice.

Erica Burton as Gi.

Darrin Dewitt Henson as Detective Ryan.

Lisa Renee’ Marshall as Nurse Rachel.

Exploring free viewing options

Dive into the excitement of season 5 by taking advantage of ALLBLK's generous 30-day free trial.

Expand Tweet

Ensure global access with PureVPN, effortlessly bypassing geo-blocks for seamless streaming from anywhere. No matter where you are, PureVPN opens the door, allowing you to enjoy Double Cross season 5 even outside the US.

If you're excited to keep up with the exciting escapades of the Cross siblings, you can catch the series on various platforms, such as The Roku Channel, Vudu, and Apple TV.