Double Cross season 5: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Double Cross season 5 is set to air on January 18, 2024. It will focus on the Wonder Twins, Erica, and Eric Cross, and feature heaps of suspense, personal drama, and justice. Starring a talented group of actors and featuring a gripping storyline, this long-awaited six-episode series is sure to deliver an exciting finale to the captivating story that has kept viewers hooked since 2020.

Double Cross season 5 will take viewers on a wild adventure through the exciting and intricate realm of crime.

Is there going to be a Double Cross season 5? When will it be out?

Fans of Double Cross are over the moon as the crime drama is set to return for its fifth and final season, premiering on January 18, 2024, only on ALLBLK, AMC Networks' streaming service.

The trailer for the upcoming season gives fans a glimpse into the lives of the Wonder Twins, Erica and Eric Cross, and their dad. The new installment will also introduce fans to Detective Tate, played by Zimzon Zion, who will be a big part of the show.

As the final chapter plays out, fans can look forward to an exciting climax, which will wrap up this gripping crime story that began in 2020.

What is the plot of Double Cross season 5?

In Double Cross season 5, things get personal for Erica and Eric Cross. They find themselves in the middle of an intense case. However, when Eric's baby gets kidnapped, things take a turn as the Cross siblings have to deal with some serious family drama.

On the other hand, a whole school bus full of children mysteriously disappears. The twins, played by Ashley A. Williams and Jeff Logan, have to figure out how to navigate through their two completely different lives.

Season 5 will bring an emotional story to the forefront and focus on family, justice, and the never-ending search for the truth, guaranteeing viewers an entertaining watch.

The synopsis of the show, as per IMDb, reads:

"Erica and Eric Cross are twins who are trying to save women in their neighborhood from a s*x trafficking ring."

Exploring the cast of Double Cross season 5

Darrin Dewitt Henson (L) and Jasmine Brown (R) are part of the cast (Images via IMDb)

Double Cross season 5 will feature several familiar faces and some guest stars as well, who will take the crime drama to the next level. The upcoming installment will feature the vigilante siblings, Erica (played by Ashley A. Williams) and Eric Cross (played by Jeff Logan), who are known as the Wonder Twins.

The cast of the show includes:

Darrin Dewitt Henson as Detective Ryan

Jasmine Brown as Keenya

Judi Johnson as Robin

Redaric Williams as Deandre

Faith Malonte as Nurse Brian

Candice Van Beauty as Tanya

Eric Roberts (special guest star)

Zimzon Zion (special guest star)

Written by the talented brother and sister team Christel and Howard Gibson, Double Cross season 5 will feature an exciting story.

Those eager to follow the thrilling adventures of the Cross siblings can stream the series on platforms including The Roku Channel, Vudu, Apple TV, and Prime Video.