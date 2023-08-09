The Changeling on Apple TV+: Full cast list 

The Changeling is an upcoming horror fantasy series set to release soon on Apple TV+. The highly anticipated horror series is set to premiere on September 8, 2023. The series is going to have eight episodes which have the potential to keep the audience stuck in suspense.

The series is based on a 2017 novel of the same name by author Victor LaVelle. The premise of The Changeling, as per IMDB, reads:

"When Apollo Kagwa's father disappeared, he left his son a box of books and strange recurring dreams. Now Apollo is a father himself--and as he and his wife, Emma, settle into their new lives as parents, exhaustion and anxiety start to take their toll. Apollo's old dreams return and Emma begins acting odd. At first, Emma seems to be exhibiting signs of postpartum depression."

The premise further continues:

"But before Apollo can do anything to help, Emma commits a horrific act and vanishes. Thus begins Apollo's quest to find a wife and child who are nothing like he'd imagined. His odyssey takes him to a forgotten island, a graveyard full of secrets, a forest where immigrant legends still live, and finally back to a place he thought he had lost forever."

The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna Television, and De La Revolución Films. It has some notable cast members like LaKeith Stanfield, Adina Porter, and Clark Backo in prominent roles.

The Changeling Cast - LaKeith Stanfield, Clark Backo, and other stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ Series

1) LaKeith Stanfield as Apollo Kagwa

Lakeith Stanfield is one of the finest actors of this generation, with stellar performances in films like Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), Straight Outta Compton (2015), Knives Out (2019), and Dope (2015). Stanfield received a 'Best Supporting Actor' Academy Award nomination for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

In The Changeling, LaKeith Stanfield stars in the role of Apollo Kagwa, who is a New York-based secondhand bookseller. He settles into life as a committed father to his newly born child. However, when his wife starts to act strange after the birth of their child, strange events unfold.

2) Clark Backo as Emma Valentine

Canadian actress Clark Backo rose to fame with roles in films and series like The Handmaid's Tale and Happy Place. She was an ACTRA Award nominee for Outstanding Performance (Female) at the ACTRA Toronto Awards in 2021 for Happy Place.

In the upcoming Apple TV+ horror series The Changeling, she plays the role of Emma Valentine. Emma falls in love with Apollo Kagwa, and soon after the birth of their child, she starts behaving mysteriously and disappears. As per the trailer of the series, the events that unfold are in search of Emma.

3) Adina Porter as Lillian Kagwa

American actress Adina Porter is best known for her role as Lettie Mae Thornton on the HBO fantasy horror series True Blood. She has also been part of popular series like American Horror Story and The 100.

Porter plays the role of Lillian Kagwa, who is Apollo's mother, in the series. Her younger self is portrayed by Alexis Louder.

Other cast members of The Changeling

Other cast members of the upcoming horror-fantasy series on Apple TV+ include American singer and rapper Samuel T. Herring as William Wheeler and Amirah Vann, Malcolm Barrett, and Jared Abrahamson in additional roles.

The first three episodes of The Changeling are set to premiere on Apple TV+ on September 8, 2023. Do stay tuned!