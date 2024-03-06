Double-decker bus crash London: Everything to know about incident that left 2 injured after number 8 smashed through building

On the morning of Tuesday, March 5, London’s New Oxford Street witnessed a road accident as a yellow double-decker crashed into a building. According to BBC, bus number 8 went through the plate-glass window of a shop front – which was being developed as a game bar – on Tuesday morning around 10 am.

The Metro UK reported that the unit into which the bus had collided was nestled between a branch of All Bar One on one side and Costa Coffee on the other. Initial reports from the scene of the crash in London stated that the building the bus crashed into was a pub.

However, the media outlet later revealed that it appears to be an art space of the OHSH Projects.

According to BBC, the Met Police was called to the site of the bus crash at around 10:16 am, shortly after the accident, with the report of a bus having collided with a pub on New Oxford Street, London. A London Ambulance Service was also alerted, which arrived at the scene in approximately five minutes, and treated two injured civilians.

Witnesses of the incident in London reported hearing "an almighty crash"

Expand Tweet

The bus number 8, which crashed into a building in central London, was on its way to Bow Street as scheduled on Tuesday morning. According to the witnesses, no passengers were riding the double-decker bus at the time of the crash.

The bus itself incurred damage - its windscreen shattered on impact, leaving the building’s fascia destroyed, the Metro UK reported.

Sam Woodhouse, a witness who was in a nearby shop when the crash happened, told the BBC:

“I heard an almighty crash and we kind of looked at each other [and thought] ‘that’s not normal’. We ran outside and saw a bus inside of a building and people rushing round to see what happened.”

Expand Tweet

Another female witness of the crash, who worked around the corner, told the BBC how she heard a “huge bang” and went outside to check and found the driver to be “OK” but he seemed like “he was in shock.”

She further shared:

“Some construction workers nearby tried to help him and pull him out of the bus. The bus wasn’t going very fast, and thank God no one else was hurt.”

A spokesperson from the London Fire Brigade also shared that the two injured people at the scene were treated by paramedics. One of them was discharged at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital. It’s unclear how serious their injuries are at the moment.

Expand Tweet

The spokesperson further noted:

“Firefighters evacuated around 200 people from the property using the building’s rear entrance. Road closures remain in place and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

Following the crash, a structural engineer was also dispatched to examine the extent of damage incurred by the building it crashed into, according to the BBC. The engineer has declared the building safe with no further concerns.