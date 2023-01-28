“Will be playing for Malaga in 2 years”, “First touch of a double decker bus” – Fans blast Barcelona star despite 1-0 win against Girona

Barcelona fans were fed up with Spanish forward Ansu Fati for his poor performance during the 1-0 La Liga away win against Girona. Fati started in attack for the Blaugranas along with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha. The no. 10, however, was not at his best.

Fati was on the pitch for 81 minutes and couldn't manage to get a single shot on target and failed to complete any successful dribbles. The 20-year-old won only two out of his six ground duels and lost possession of the ball ten times as well.

While it was Fati's 29th appearance of the season, he has only started eight of those games. The Spaniard has scored six goals and has provided three assists during the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Barca fans were not pleased with the youngster's displays. One fan opined that it was disrespectful on the Catalan club's part to give him the no. 10 jersey, previously worn by Lionel Messi.

Another fan claimed that at his rate, Fati will be playing for a mid-table side like Malaga within a couple of years. Many fans also slammed his poor first touch and compared him to Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku. One fan even demanded an apology from those who claimed Fati has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Xavi's side, meanwhile, managed to extend their lead to six points at the top of the table as Pedri's strike in the second-half turned out to be decisive. While the win was a welcome result for the fans, they were enraged by Ansu Fati's performance.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after Girona vs. Barcelona:

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi Ansu Fati has the first touch of a double decker bus. What the fuck is wrong with him Ansu Fati has the first touch of a double decker bus. What the fuck is wrong with him

𝙈𝙓 𝟲 🕊️ @MagicalXavi Ansu Fati first touch reminds me of a certain someone Ansu Fati first touch reminds me of a certain someone https://t.co/s4J26Om9xV

mustie @AbhorrentMustie Ansu Fati vs Girona Ansu Fati vs Girona https://t.co/37FW0g7RMg

Obuasi John WICK🔫🇬🇭 @KojoLamarkojo If Barcelona respected Messi, they wouldn’t have given his jersey to Ansu Fati. If Barcelona respected Messi, they wouldn’t have given his jersey to Ansu Fati.

Salvi GBE Leader @vuhsace Ansu fati will be playing for Malaga in 2 years Ansu fati will be playing for Malaga in 2 years

Unruly King 👑 @unrulyking00 Seriously Barcelona needs a back up striker for Lewandowski and Ansu Fati is not that guy to fix that position. Alonso is still the useless signing in the squad 🤦‍♂️ We played shit in the half first Seriously Barcelona needs a back up striker for Lewandowski and Ansu Fati is not that guy to fix that position. Alonso is still the useless signing in the squad 🤦‍♂️ We played shit in the half first

TWO TERTY @Aboa_Banku1 Barcelona fans need to apologize to the World for saying Ansu Fati was going to win the Balon Dor. Barcelona fans need to apologize to the World for saying Ansu Fati was going to win the Balon Dor.

Ansu Fati is yet to live up to the expectations at Barcelona

Girona FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

When Ansu Fati inherited the no. 10 shirt at Barcelona after Lionel Messi's departure to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), fans expected the player to be crucial for the team in the coming years.

However, injury issues didn't help his cause last season. While Fati has appeared in every single game for Barcelona this season, he is far from reaching the ceiling of his highly touted potential.

Perhaps the weight of the no. 10 shirt has been too much for the youngster to handle. A rapid change is needed in Fati’s career trajectory if he is to become what people expect him to be, which is to be Lionel Messi's heir.

