Double Life cast list and characters explored

Paramount's new crime-thriller movie Double Life will premiere on the big screen on May 5, 2023. The movie tells the story of a widow who learns from her late husband's mistress that his death was no accident. The unlikely duo then set out to uncover the murder.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to IMDb:

"Follows a widow who finds out from her late husband's mistress that his death was not an accident. Both women work together to unmask the truth behind the man they both loved."

The film stars Javicia Leslie, Pascale Hutton, and Vincent Gale in the lead role, alongside many others essaying pivotal supporting characters. The movie is directed by Martin Wood and written by Michael Hurst and Chris Sivertson, with Brad Krevoy and John MacCarthy acting as the producers for the same.

Paramount's Double Life cast list: Javicia Leslie and others to star in the new crime thriller

1) Javicia Leslie as Jo Creuzot

Javicia Leslie portrays Jo Creuzot's character in the lead role. Jo is the mistress of Mark Setter, husband to Sharon Setter. She teams up with the latter to investigate the murder of her husband and unmask the man that they both loved.

Javicia Leslie manages to embody the character effortlessly and promises to deliver a spectacular performance in the movie. She is widely recognized for her work on numerous shows, including Batwoman, God Friended Me, and MacGyver, among many others.

2) Pascale Hutton as Sharon Setter

Pascale Hutton, also in a lead role, plays Sharon Setter in Double Life. Sharon Setter is the wife of Mark Setter and finds out about his mistress after his death. Her performance is certainly worth noting based on the preview of the film and it will be interesting to see how the film ventures into the dynamic of this unlikely duo.

Pascale Hutton has previously starred in Sanctuary, Fantastic Four, and Chaos, among many more.

3) Carmen Moore as Detective Carmen Traxler

Carmen Moore plays the role of Detective Carmen Traxler in the movie Double Life. While there are not many details pertaining to her role, she can be expected to help investigate the murder of Mark Setter and add to the thriller dynamic that the film tries to bring forth.

Carmen Moore is also known for her work in numerous other movies and television series, including Rustic Oracle, Unnatural & Accidental, Blackstone, and Godiva's, among various others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Double Life also stars several other actors portraying pivotal roles. These include John Cassini as Louis Strand, Vincent Gale as Larry, Aaron Douglas as Sheldon Roberts, Nial Matter as Mark Setter, BJ Harrison as Emily, Kaaren de Zilva as Lisa Roberts, Veronika Hadrava as Wendy, and Wiliam MacDonald as Glen Vukovich.

Paramount Movies dropped the official preview of the film on April 7, 2023, and it offers the perfect combination of crime and mystery for viewers. The anticipation for the movie is also a result of the unique and refreshing plotline that the film ventures into and the suspenseful tone that the preview maintains. Viewers can look forward to a thoroughly intriguing film with stunning performances from the cast.

Double Life is set to premiere in theaters on May 5, 2023.

