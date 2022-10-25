Who is Javicia Leslie? Batwoman star set to return to The Flash for final season

Actress Javicia Leslie is all set to return for the ninth and final season of The Flash, as per Entertainment Weekly. However, the makers haven't revealed details about her character in the show.

Leslie appeared as a guest star in the previous season of The Flash. The actress is best known for playing the titular role in The CW's Batwoman. She's also been a part of numerous other popular shows and films.

Javicia Leslie has been featured in a host of short films

Javicia Leslie was born on May 30, 1987, in the city of Augsburg in, Germany. She and her family later moved to Maryland. Both her parents reportedly worked for the army. Leslie developed an interest in acting at a very young age. She later went to Hampton University, where she was involved in theater.

After her graduation, Javicia Leslie ventured into acting. She has appeared in several short films and various television movies. She starred as Kiyoko in a short film called MuSicktuation. Her other TV/short film credits include Prototype, Killer Coach, Pas Honteux, and First Day Back, to name a few.

Javicia Leslie was part of the recurring cast of the series Chef Julian, wherein she played the role of Monica. One of her significant breakthroughs came with The Family Business, wherein she starred as Paris Duncan. She received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics for her performance in the show.

Javicia Leslie is now best known among TV audiences for her lead role in Batwoman, wherein she replaced Ruby Rose after her exit from the show. She received high praise from critics for her charismatic performance in the titular role. Her other acting credits include Always a Bridesmaid, God Friended Me, and MacGyver.

A quick look at The Flash plot and cast

The Flash focuses on its titular character, who uses his superpowers to fight criminals. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''At 11, Barry Allen's life changed completely when his mother died in a freak accident and his innocent father was convicted of her murder. Now a crime-scene investigator, his dedication to learn the truth about his mother's death drives him to follow up on every new scientific advancement and urban legend.''

The synopsis further reads:

''When his latest obsession -- a particle accelerator heralded as a world-changing invention -- causes an explosion, it creates a freak storm and Barry is struck by lightning. He awakes from a coma nine months later with the power of superspeed. When he learns that others who have gained powers use them for evil, he dedicates himself to protecting the innocent, while still trying to solve the older mystery.''

The show stars Grant Gustin in the lead role, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, and Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, among many others, in significant supporting roles. The series is a spinoff of another popular CW show called Arrow.

The Flash season 9 is expected to be released in early 2023.

