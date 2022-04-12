Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 3 Episode 8: Air time, plot, trailer and more about TLC show

The new episode of Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 3 is all set to air on TLC this Tuesday. After an intense episode last week, the super-sized family is going on a trip to Disney World in Episode 8.

Previously, Karen Derrico visited a therapist after going through a seventh miscarriage. She wanted to have more children, as expressed in Episode 7 of Season 3. The series of losses has been heartbreaking for her.

Karen and Deon Derrico are parents to 14 kids at the moment: Darian (16), Derrick (11), twins Dallas and Denver (10), quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz (8), Diez (4), Dior (4), and triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver (2).

Doubling Down With the Derricos Episode 8 release date and air time

Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 3 Episode 8, titled Derricos Do Disney, will air on TLC on Tuesday, April 12 at 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). The episode will be available on the network’s website after the premiere.

Viewers can also watch the reality TV series on Discovery+. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several TV providers or streaming services such as YouTube TV, Philo, Sling, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

All about the new episode

The family of fourteen returned to the network with the third season of their show in February 2022. Doubling Down With the Derricos revolves around parents Karen and Deon taking care of their kids and building a well-knit family together.

In the upcoming episode, Karen will continue to undergo the healing process after losing a baby through miscarriage. Deon will try to cheer up his wife on their family trip to Disney World.

The official synopsis of Episode 8, Derricos Do Disney, reads:

“The Derricos head to Disney World for a family getaway; Deon's need to stick to a schedule clashes with the family's desire for some carefree fun; as Karen continues to heal, Deon plans the ultimate surprise to show her all his love and support.”

TLC shared the upcoming episode’s trailer on their official social media platforms. It features 20 people (the Derricos along with their extended family members) set to enter the theme park. As the kids and Karen headed towards the gate, Deon asked his wife to stop as he had to go through his itinerary.

In a confessional, Deon revealed that he had planned four parks and a surprise wedding proposal for Karen, strategically. On the other hand, a confessional video of Karen features her saying,

“I don’t know why Derrico has this full itinerary. Who has an itinerary going to a theme park? This should be a carefree adventure trip. I would rather live in a moment, then stick to some crazy schedule.”

Only time will tell whether Deon’s surprise turns out to be a success and makes Karen happy.

Episode 7 recap

In the previous episode, Karen was struggling to cope with the heartbreak of her seventh miscarriage. So, she sought a therapist’s help to help her with what could be PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) but made it clear that she did want more children.

Deon, on the other hand, was finding it difficult to come to terms with the fact that his 16-year-old daughter Darian was growing up so fast after she got her learner’s permit.

Viewers can tune in to TLC and Discovery+ every Tuesday to enjoy a new episode of Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 3.

