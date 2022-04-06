“Enough is enough”: Doubling Down With The Derricos fans react to Karen wanting more babies after seven miscarriages

Doubling Down with the Derricos' recent episode shocked fans after they heard Karen say that she wants more kids. The 7th episode of Season 3 was filled with high running emotions and tiny little pranks. While their eldest child tried to get a learner's permit, the youngest ones started training on how to use the bathroom. The reality show is focused on their daily lives and struggles to raise their kids.
The Doubling Down with the Derricos couple, Karen and Deon live in Las Vegas together with their 14 children: 16-year-old Darian,11-year-old Derrick, 10-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 8-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz, 4-year-olds Diez and Dior, and the youngest born, 2-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver.
Fans React to the new episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos
Fans were hoping that today's therapy session would help Karen grieve the loss of her unborn baby, as she has had 7 miscarriages till now. As the episode progressed, viewers felt that the entire therapy session was just about her kids and how she associated her entire identity with her 14 children.
She discussed the possibility of having another child with her husband even after a poor medical consultation report about her viable eggs.
She was heard saying that after her first miscarriage, her entire world became about being pregnant and being a mother. She told the therapist that she did not want to do anything with her doctors as they couldn't understand her emotions at the time.
Naturally, fans of the show Doubling Down with the Derricos went ballistic and gave the show very disappointing and angry reactions.
Karen's Pregnancy Journey
Karen gave birth to all of her kids naturally, without resorting to IVF. She gave birth to her first child in 2006 while her youngest triplets were born in 2019 . The now 42 year old says that she will have as many kids as God wants her to. Fans had seen the family go through another miscarriage on season 2 of the show.
During the episode she revealed that this was her third consecutive miscarriage. She got emotional while talking about her first pregnancy that ended with her having a miscarriage.
What to expect on the next episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos and when can we watch it?
The next episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos, which will be the 8th episode of season 3, will be released on 12th April 2022 on NBC channel at 10 PM. Viewers can also watch the episode on FuboTV, Philo or Sling.
The episode will take the Doubling Down with the Derricos family to Disneyland where Deon will plan a surprise second wedding for his wife. His scheduled plans might go in vain as the kids just want to run free with no time limitations.