“Enough is enough”: Doubling Down With The Derricos fans react to Karen wanting more babies after seven miscarriages

Doubling Down with the Derricos' recent episode shocked fans after they heard Karen say that she wants more kids. The 7th episode of Season 3 was filled with high running emotions and tiny little pranks. While their eldest child tried to get a learner's permit, the youngest ones started training on how to use the bathroom. The reality show is focused on their daily lives and struggles to raise their kids.

The Doubling Down with the Derricos couple, Karen and Deon live in Las Vegas together with their 14 children: 16-year-old Darian,11-year-old Derrick, 10-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 8-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz, 4-year-olds Diez and Dior, and the youngest born, 2-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver.

Fans React to the new episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos

Fans were hoping that today's therapy session would help Karen grieve the loss of her unborn baby, as she has had 7 miscarriages till now. As the episode progressed, viewers felt that the entire therapy session was just about her kids and how she associated her entire identity with her 14 children.

She discussed the possibility of having another child with her husband even after a poor medical consultation report about her viable eggs.

She was heard saying that after her first miscarriage, her entire world became about being pregnant and being a mother. She told the therapist that she did not want to do anything with her doctors as they couldn't understand her emotions at the time.

Naturally, fans of the show Doubling Down with the Derricos went ballistic and gave the show very disappointing and angry reactions.

Debbie Boyer @debbiejboyer #doublingdownwiththederricos Please don’t try again. Enough is enough. Focus on the children you have. #doublingdownwiththederricos Please don’t try again. Enough is enough. Focus on the children you have.

if_you_know_you_know @Tx0281 The conversation between Deon and GG about Karen's mental state and need for therapy was eye opening. There is something that needs to be responded to in Karen regarding her need to be pregnant/ have babies #doublingdownwiththederricos The conversation between Deon and GG about Karen's mental state and need for therapy was eye opening. There is something that needs to be responded to in Karen regarding her need to be pregnant/ have babies #doublingdownwiththederricos

HeadleyLady5 @Lady5Headley So why do y’all keep getting pregnant if y’all recognize that Karen might have PTSD from miscarriages ??? #doublingdownwiththederricos So why do y’all keep getting pregnant if y’all recognize that Karen might have PTSD from miscarriages ??? #doublingdownwiththederricos

Estella Estellalambg @estellalambg I think Karen thinks that she can replace the babies that she lost with having more and more kids. She should continue to talk with the therapist. It's not always about the other person walking in your shoes to be able to help. #DoublingDownWithTheDERRICOs I think Karen thinks that she can replace the babies that she lost with having more and more kids. She should continue to talk with the therapist. It's not always about the other person walking in your shoes to be able to help. #DoublingDownWithTheDERRICOs

AllisonWonderland 🤓🧡🖤🐅 @MsAlliOopp #DoublingDownWithTheDerricos No Karen, 14 kids, 7 miscarriages, a husband who seems to live in a fantasy land and wants to keep you pregnant… you need THERAPY… #TheDerricos No Karen, 14 kids, 7 miscarriages, a husband who seems to live in a fantasy land and wants to keep you pregnant… you need THERAPY… #TheDerricos #DoublingDownWithTheDerricos

G-Ma Cathy @ZetaDove1972

Oh my lord!!

Why does she keep putting herself through this?

#Doublingdownwiththederricos SEVEN miscarriages??!!Oh my lord!!Why does she keep putting herself through this? SEVEN miscarriages??!!Oh my lord!!Why does she keep putting herself through this?#Doublingdownwiththederricos

taurus @lashelsummer Wht upsets me the most is between Karen and Deon, not one of them will put their foot down and say maybe we need to stop? It’s not worth it at this point. The mental and physical health issues and all tht is too much. You got your 14 and tht’s enough. #doublingdownwiththederricos Wht upsets me the most is between Karen and Deon, not one of them will put their foot down and say maybe we need to stop? It’s not worth it at this point. The mental and physical health issues and all tht is too much. You got your 14 and tht’s enough. #doublingdownwiththederricos

Karen's Pregnancy Journey

Karen gave birth to all of her kids naturally, without resorting to IVF. She gave birth to her first child in 2006 while her youngest triplets were born in 2019 . The now 42 year old says that she will have as many kids as God wants her to. Fans had seen the family go through another miscarriage on season 2 of the show.

During the episode she revealed that this was her third consecutive miscarriage. She got emotional while talking about her first pregnancy that ended with her having a miscarriage.

What to expect on the next episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos and when can we watch it?

The next episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos, which will be the 8th episode of season 3, will be released on 12th April 2022 on NBC channel at 10 PM. Viewers can also watch the episode on FuboTV, Philo or Sling.

The episode will take the Doubling Down with the Derricos family to Disneyland where Deon will plan a surprise second wedding for his wife. His scheduled plans might go in vain as the kids just want to run free with no time limitations.

Edited by Somava Das