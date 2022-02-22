How many kids do Deon and Karen Derrico have? Family life explored ahead of Doubling Down With the Derricos 3

TLC's super-sized family, Doubling Down with the Derricos, is returning to the screen with its third season. The show will premiere on February 22, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET. It features the daily lives of Karen and Deon as they manage a household with their 14 children.

The first two seasons were loved by fans as they featured the unimaginable task of parenting a huge group of children. With the announcement of the third season, fans are more excited than ever.

✨✨✨ @hergrief I’m crying watching doubling down with the derricos! I’m boohooing it’s so good and so wholesome and honest. I’m crying watching doubling down with the derricos! I’m boohooing it’s so good and so wholesome and honest.

Meet the children in Doubling Down with the Derricos season 3

Karen and Dean Derrico had always wished to have a large family. With a history of multiples in both their families, they knew they would produce a great bunch of kids. In a Doubling Down with the Derricos episode, Karen said,

“I’ve been pregnant six times, and all of my children were naturally conceived.”

The couple share 14 kids, namely:

Darian (15)

Derrick (11)

10-year-old twins Dallas and Denver

8-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz

4-year-olds Diez and Dior

2-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver.

Darian is the eldest in the Derricos family and helps her parents take care of the other thirteen children.

Unfortunately, Karen and Deon lost their triplen kid Carter to a miscarriage and had Diez and Dior surviving. Their triplen kids are four-years-old now.

The youngest babies in the family are triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver, who were born in July 2019.

Even though Karen wants to have more children, she is presently experiencing restlessness and so, she will be undergoing therapy to calm herself. However, the bigger challenge will lie in moving to a new city with such a huge family.

In the upcoming season, Karen and Deon will be facing a hard time convincing their children and grandmother, GG, to move to the city. Although the children will have to move out, Deon's mother will stand stubborn and will choose to stay in Nevada. In the trailer, Deon says,

"I'm torn between the two top women in my life, and I'm in the hot seat."

Moreover, the trailer teased GG fainting suddenly with the camera panning to the hospital.

While Karen and Deon's eldest child is thinking of dating, their youngest babies are still potty training. Will the couple be successful in managing their kids and moving out to the country?

