Doyle Brunson net worth: Fortune explored as The Godfather of Poker dies aged 89

Well-known poker player Doyle Brunson recently passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 89. Brunson's cause of death has not been revealed yet. His agent, Brian Balsbaugh, confirmed the news of his demise and shared a statement on Twitter on behalf of his family, which stated:

"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We'll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace."

Another poker player named Faraz Jaka paid tribute to Brunson on Facebook by sharing a picture and describing him as a "legend." He added:

"All of us in the poker community are incredibly lucky to have had such an amazing pioneer do what he did for the game, most of us will probably never even truly understand how different this industry may have been if it wasn't for him."

Jaka wrote that he had the opportunity to be one of the 10 sponsored pros for Brunson's online poker site called Doyles Room from 2009 to 2010. He continued by saying that although their friendship was for a short period, he always felt a vibe of loyalty toward Brunson. Jaka also mentioned that Brunson praised those who worked for him over the years.

Doyle Brunson's net worth was reported to be around $75 million

Doyle Brunson gained recognition as a poker player over the years and was the recipient of several accolades. This contributed a lot to his earnings, and according to CelebrityNetWorth, Brunson's net worth was estimated to be around $75 million.

Brunson used to play illegal games in the beginning, and after suffering some losses in gambling, he moved to Las Vegas. He played at the World Series of Poker and several other events and also emerged as a winner twice and grabbed the runner-up position once.

He participated in the poker game, Bobby's Room, and many other tournaments where he grabbed different positions. He also competed in the Legends of Poker World Poker Tour, coming out as a winner in the end. He won more than $6 million from his live tournaments.

Doyle's participation in poker tournaments helped him accumulate around $1 million, and he won several WSOP bracelets over the years. He also wrote a book titled Super/System, which was published in 1978, and a few of the chapters were written by poker players like Bobby Baldwin, Mike Caro, Chip Reese, and others. He then wrote another book, Poker Wisdom of a Champion.

Doyle was also the founder of an online poker room called Doyles Room in 2004. It was running successfully for a few years until it was seized in 2011 for an investigation related to breaking the rules of online gambling.

Doyle Brunson eventually ended his relationship with Doyles Room following the federal criminal case filed against the heads of the poker companies, PokerStars, Full Tilt Poker, and Cereus.

