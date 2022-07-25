Drag Race Down Under: Who is Beverly Kills?

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under will debut July 30 with 10 new drag queens ready to slay the stage with their charisma. One of the queens who will participate in the show is Brisbane queen, Beverly Kills.

In Drag Race Down Under, Kills, who has European-Australian ethnicity, will “compete in fashion and performance challenges in hopes of snatching the crown as the next drag superstar.”

RuPaul will host the show alongside longtime Drag Race icon Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson as judges.

Drag Race Down Under star Beverly Kills fell in love with drag as a teenager

The 21-year-old Beverly Kills is the youngest contestant on Drag Race Down Under. She was “born and raised on the beaches of the Gold Coast” but moved to Brisbane, Australia, for the love of drag.

She is a “Whip cracking, fire eating, jump splitting drag queen,” as per her Twitter profile. Fans can see glimpses of her style on her Instagram profile @thebeverlykills, where she posts pictures of her various characters and looks for her 10K followers, as of writing.

The burlesque and sideshow-style performer was an “outcast in school.” She fell in love with drag when she was in her teens. She saw RuPaul’s Drag Race in high school and immediately fell in love with the art.

When Beverly Kills was old enough, she saw a “local drag live” and knew exactly what she wanted to do. She started her drag journey just a few months after turning 18 and shot to fame shortly after.

Not only did she win first prize at a local drag competition, but Beverly Kills also secured a weekly residency at Fluffy (Brisbane), which is considered one of Australia’s most renowned nightclubs. She is recognized as one of Brisbane’s most noted up-and-coming drag performers.

For Beverly Kills, drag is her medicine. The art form makes her “feel confident and passionate” and without drag, she finds it difficult “to cope” up with things. Speaking about what the Beverly Kills show offers to audience members, she said in Wow’s Drag Race Down Under clip:

“The Beverly Kills show is all about glamour and grudge and walking the line right between the two of them. So I like to you know make the audience feel excited with a big, loud punk rock show but I’ll still entice them with that, like feminine s*xual energy.”

Beverly Kills loves the Australian community of drag as they all “build each other up” and functions as “one big, giant family.”

Due to her young age, people often feel that she might not be completely aware of the type of drag she wants to do, but that's not true. According to the queen herself:

"Beverly Kills is sort of like a viper in the grass. She’s slow, she’s silent, she’s calculated, she’s ready. But when she knows it’s go time, she will pounce and she will attack."

This is exactly what she is planning to do in Drag Race Down Under, which will debut exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in select territories worldwide on July 30.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far