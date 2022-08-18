Drag Race Philippines Season 1: Who are the queens and where to follow them on Instagram?

After a long wait, Drag Race Philippines finally premiered with Season 1 on Wednesday. Twelve drag queens walked through those werk room doors, hoping to go down in drag race herstory. Two back-to-back episodes were aired, keeping viewers hooked.

Drag Race Philippines is the latest international spin-off in the Drag Race franchise. The queens battled it out against each other in various rounds for a chance to impress the judges and get one step closer to the massive cash prize. Besides being hooked on the series for the drama and entertainment, viewers are also excited to learn more about the contestants.

Read on to learn more about them and where you can follow the contestants on Instagram.

Meet the queens from Drag Race Philippines Season 1:

Drag Race Philippines features contestants from all over the country, vying for the final prize.

Brigiding

In the Philippine drag scene, Brigiding is a prominent name. She is also well known for her stunning looks and impeccable performances in pride parades not just in the Philippines but around the world. Her Instagram page is currently unavailable, but her username is @brigiding_. Brigiding is also one of the founders of a local drag content and entertainment provider, Drag Playhouse PH.

Corazon

Meet Corazon, a pageant queen with several titles in the bag. Corazon has participated in many beauty pageants, including male bikini contests, local Miss Gay events, and other talent shows. The Drag Race Philippines star is also a makeup artist and designer. Her Instagram username is @corazonfilipinas.

Eva Le Queen

Before entering the drag scene, Eva Le Queen worked in the corporate field as an OFW professional in Singapore for around eight years. Within four months of entering the drag scene, the drag queen won the runner-up position in Singapore's Drag It Out All-Stars competition.

Eva Le Queen gets her inspiration from film villains. The drag queen also finds comedy work a lot of fun. Her Instagram username is @eva_lequeen.

Gigi Era

Originally from Melbourne, Australia, Gigi Era moved to the Philippines after she dominated the drag scene in her native country. Gigi also previously lived in Dubai and worked as a cabin crew member. She is best known for her death-defying stunts. Hence, it's best to be prepared for something that will leave you on the edge of your seats. Gigi's Instagram username is @the_gigi_era_show.

Lady Morgana

Lady Morgana, a proud Davao queen, has entertained her audience for over 15 years. She has a set of unique looks, wigs, and costumes that always make her stand out in the crowd. Although she has achieved a lot in the drag scene, she still works as a financial advisor. Lady Morgana is also known for her sense of humor and sense of hosting. Her Instagram username is @itsladymorgana.

Marina Summers

A fierce queen, Marina Summers is known for her fish looks. Born in Nueva Vizcaya, she loves to perform for a crowd. The contestant moved to Manila to work with film companies as a content creator. She has been performing drag for over three years and is also a singer and performer.

Marina can also be found at the Nectar Nightclub. The contestant also helped launch Drag Playhouse PH alongside some of her competitors. Her Instagram username is @marinaxsummers.

Minty Fresh

Minty Fresh likes to serve a fresh look every day. She is also an expert in makeup, singing, and design. The contestant also managed to get the attention of famed singer Ariana Grande after she performed one of the artist's songs.

Minty is also a regular at Nectar Nightclub. She's also led many people to the Manila election sortie. Her Instagram username is @minortiz.

In addition to the aforementioned drag queens, Drag Race Philippines also includes

Precious Paula Nicole - @preciouspaulame

Prince - @princemarell

Turing - @turingquinto

Viñas DeLuxe - Viñas DeLuxe

Xilhouete - @xilhouete

Who are the judges and host of Drag Race Philippines?

Famed drag queen and celebrity impersonator Paolo Ballesteros will host the series. Joining Paolo as judges are Jiggly Caliente and KaladKaren. Jiggly rose to fame after participating in Season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race and Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. On the other hand, KaladKaren became famous after impersonating famed journalist Karen Davila.

Drag Race Philippines airs every Wednesday night only on WOW Presents Plus. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das