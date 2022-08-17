What time will Drag Race Philippines air in the US? Release date, host, judges and more details explored

The wait is almost over, as Drag Race Philippines is all set to air its first season in less than a day. The drag queens will surely win your heart and, of course, a massive cash prize. The series premiere will also feature two back-to-back episodes as a treat for its viewers.

Drag Race Philippines is the latest international spin-off in the Drag Race franchise. The series will feature 12 stunning drag queens competing across various rounds.

With little to no time left for the series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about it. Read on to learn more about the series release date, host, judges, and more.

When will Drag Race Philippines premiere?

If you're in the US and are wondering how to catch up on the show, then worry not. The famed reality TV series will premiere on August 17 at 4 am/7 am ET in the United States. The show is available to stream stateside on WOW Presents Plus.

Who is the host and judges for Drag Race Philippines?

Celebrity impersonator Paolo Ballesteros will host the series. Paolo is a drag queen and a well-known comedian in the Philippines. The multi-awarded Filipino actor is also the host of Eat Bulaga, a long-time running series in the country.

Joining the series as regular judges are Jiggly Caliente and KaladKaren. Jiggly rose to fame after competing in Season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race and Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Talking to Digital Spy about her being a judge on the show, Jiggly shared,

"There is a fierce Filipino drag scene and I am proud to be returning to my home country in this new role as a Drag Race judge to shine a spotlight on these incredible artists to the world — or the universe, rather. Pak! Mabuhay, Drag Race."

Meanwhile, KaladKaren's gained fame after impersonating well-known journalist Karen Davila. Since then, KaladKaren has become a TV presenter and host. The series judge is also a writer and activist.

What can viewers expect from Season 1 of Drag Race Philippines?

Before the premiere, the series released a trailer showcasing what viewers can expect from the forthcoming series. The sneak peek features 12 drag queens giving their best in the maxi challenge. It includes everything from dancing, lip syncing, comedy, modeling, and probably a variety show.

Paolo looked natural, as if he had been hosting the famed reality TV series for years. Sadly, the main judges, KaladKaren and Jiggly, weren't showcased in the trailer. However, the series did announce that there will be special guest judges who will be making an appearance. Guest judges include BJ Pascual, actor and comedian Jon Santos, and Rajo Laurel, a famous designer.

RuPaul's Drag Race is returning for Season 15 of Untucked

While the forthcoming series is set to premiere, the franchise also revealed that RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked would return for Season 15. In a statement to Digital Spy, Mama Ru herself shared,

"When I hear season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, I have to pinch myself — I just won't tell you where."

Drag Race Philippines will premiere on August 17 only on WOW Presents Plus. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Edited by Sayati Das