Drake's rumored girlfriend Johanna Leia body-shamed on Twitter as plastic surgery debate ensues online

Johanna Leia has garnered mass attention since relationship rumors with Drake came to light. The online community speculated about an ongoing romance after the Canadian rapper was spotted at Johanna Leia’s son, Amari Bailey’s basketball match last month.

The rumors further intensified after the pair were photographed having a private dinner date at Dodgers Stadium. Drake and Johanna Leia’s date took the internet by storm, driving curious fans to read up on Drake's rumored girlfriend.

Drake I Understand LMAO pic.twitter.com/EJN04xYplJ — Im Dead👑🍊 (@FuckKennyJ) July 9, 2021

The online community is consistently flocking to Johanna Leia’s Instagram to learn more about the model’s life and activities. Recently, fans spotted that the 40-year-old had featured Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” song in one of her Instagram stories.

Unfortunately, Johanna Leia is also being subjected to constant body-shaming online. Some people even claimed that the model had gone under the knife without having any actual evidence to prove their theory.

The internet is divided over body-shaming Johanna Leia and plastic surgery speculations

Johanna Leia has been all over social media after she sparked dating rumors with rapper Drake. The model and entrepreneur is the mother of 17-year-old star basketball player Amari Bailey, who she shares with former-partner Aaron Bailey.

Amid speculation about a budding romance with the musician, Johanna Leia has fallen victim to vehement online scrutiny. In a recent turn of events, the model has been body-shamed online, with several social media users mocking her physical appearance.

With a tendency to speculate without proof, the online community has even claimed that the “Bringing up Ballers” star has undergone plastic surgery to achieve her desired look.

She bout due for a tune up — Dani ✨ (@DanielleV_89) July 11, 2021

Thigh to ass ratio is not there. — 🧍🏾‍♀️ (@Jastheesta1lion) July 11, 2021

Goodness gracious... prime cheeks right here it can’t get better ! pic.twitter.com/lFZz4bhd1e — King Jones The 1st (@KingJonesINC) July 11, 2021

She had lipo and a bbl, nothing special. I think she looks great! — I’m not from here. I’m imported. شيرين 👑 (@QueenieReen) July 11, 2021

KDKSKD her thigh to ass ratio is HORRENDOUS. WHO BOTCHED HER https://t.co/JQpd4Go87o — jezzy (@scrambledtetas) July 12, 2021

I hope Drake funds the surgery to fix this botched bbl😢 https://t.co/IoWAJ3T1wd — Women’s Woman (@LeannPichardo) July 11, 2021

This is what I mean when I say YOU HAVE TO BUY THE ASS & THE THIGHS. SHAPE THAT SHIT. https://t.co/fQecT1epvE — Your Fave Gemini ✨ (@LacedFantasy3) July 11, 2021

Do you really ? pic.twitter.com/pmxYbcGbpb — Luster Douglas 🦂🇹🇹🇺🇸 (@BruceAllmiighty) July 11, 2021

I will never understand why people think this look good. To each its own . pic.twitter.com/x73B6pRyk3 — Green$point (@imbuyinghouses) July 11, 2021

I’m not body shaming the women but her surgeon needs to be called out because this is not ok. pic.twitter.com/eE0XGaA9K4 — AlexizGucci🤺 (@AlexizGucci) July 11, 2021

On the contrary, Johanna Leia’s treatment on social media did not sit well with a certain group of people. Some users took to Twitter to call out individuals body-shaming the model.

I’m so annoyed by all of Twitter women that has decided to come for Johanna Leia and her looks, her body. Just anything possible to break her down when she hasn’t done shit but go on a date with a man. It’s so wild how easy it is to get women to attack other women. — a (@alexisnocare) July 11, 2021

It’s women doing the body shaming https://t.co/Nuj1RcyLTj — lazy Goat (@papermanCH) July 13, 2021

The way everyone’s dragging Drake’s girl for… existing and bc that man took her on a date is disgusting… you can speak on relevant issues without body shaming a woman unprovoked.. — OnlyPainKiller$ (@LvmisesssPain) July 11, 2021

They was pro BBL last week and now y’all clowning the lady who went on a date with Drake for her surgery pic.twitter.com/jwRqmjV7my — Youtube: HollaAtKrazy (@HollaAtKrazy) July 11, 2021

Self hate is real! This lady hasn’t said nor done anything to anyone, yet they tear her down! #Loveyourself — Inspired2inspire (@TchnyouAnita) July 12, 2021

Johanna Leia and Drake have neither confirmed nor denied the relationship rumors. Several reports suggested that the rapper has bonded well with the influencer and her son. He is also reportedly mentoring Amari Bailey about fame and giving him advice on life.

As the internet continues to be divided on Johanna Leia, it remains to be seen if she will discuss the ongoing issues or address the dating rumors in the days to come.

