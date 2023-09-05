Dreaming Whilst Black cast list and characters explored

British comedy show Dreaming Whilst Black is all set to premiere on Paramount+ (with Showtime plan) on Friday, September 8, 2023. The series centers around an aspiring young filmmaker who's stuck in a recruitment job. It explores the various challenges that he faces as he tries to accomplish his dreams while facing the harsh realities of life.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Showtime's YouTube channel:

''Dreaming Whilst Black is loosely inspired by real-life events, following Kwabena (Salmon), an aspiring filmmaker stuck in a dead-end recruitment job who takes the first step to achieving his dream. However, he is quickly confronted with the tribulations of balancing finances, love and his own sense of reality.''

Dreaming Whilst Black stars Adjani Salmon in the lead role, along with various other actors playing important supporting characters. The show is helmed by Koby Adam, Joelle Mae David & Sebastian Thiel, with Ali Hughes & Adjani Salmon serving as writers. It aired on BBC Three on July 24, 2023.

Dreaming Whilst Black cast list: Who stars in the comedy-drama series?

1) Adjani Salmon as Kwabena

Adjani Salmon stars in the lead role in Dreaming Whilst Black as Kwabena. Kwabena is a talented filmmaker who wants to make it big in the world of cinema. However, he's stuck in an office job, dealing with the harsh and mundane realities of life. His eventful journey forms the crux of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how his character evolves over the course of the narrative.

Salmon looks quite impressive in the trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the series. His other notable credits include The Perfect Knight, Doctor Who, and Precious Hair & Beauty.

2) Dani Moseley as Amy

Dani Moseley dons the role of Amy in Dreaming Whilst Black. More details pertaining to her character are not known at this point, but based on the trailer, she's expected to play a significant role in the story.

Moseley has previously appeared in Brothers With No Game, wherein she played the character of Simone Charles. Her other acting credits include Everything I Know About Love and London Girl.

3) Rachel Adedeji as Funmi

Rachel Adedeji plays the character of Funmi in the comedy series. Not much else is known regarding her character as of now, but viewers can expect her to play a key role in the show.

Fans might recognize Adedeji from R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, The Almond and the Seahorse, Champion, and many other films and TV shows.

Apart from the aforementioned names, the show features various other actors in significant supporting/minor roles. These include:

Jo Martin as Grace

Martina Laird as Aunt Polly

Demmy Ladipo as Maurice

Akemnji Ndifornyen as William

Muna Otaru as Stephaine

Peter Serafinowicz as Howard

Lydia Rose Bewley as Suzy

Isy Suttie as Helen

Alexander Owen as Adam

Don't forget to watch Dreaming Whilst Black on Paramount+ on Friday, September 8, 2023.