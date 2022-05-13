Driftline boardshorts on Shark Tank: Price, where to buy, founders and more details explored

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank will bring something special for those who love water sports. Entrepreneurs from Encinitas, California, will appear on the show to showcase their stylish watersport apparel brand Driftline that makes boardshorts that provide comfort and protection to athletes.

The businessmen will be seen pitching their ideas to Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec on May 13, 2022, when the new episode of the show airs on ABC.

All about the Driftline founders appearing on Shark Tank

Founders Wes Horbatuck and Greg Orfe came up with the idea of Driftline during a surf session one October in San Diego when “it was too cold for boardshorts, yet it was too warm for a wetsuit.” The multi-season transition period made them think about how people gear up properly so they would be comfortable in the water at all times of the year.

Soon, they realized that this problem was not limited to just surfers in San Diego. In their words, 'wakeboarders, swimmers, kayakers and many other watersport athletes across the globe' faced a similar problem. So, the duo decided to start their own watersport apparel brand and came up with the idea for Drifties, which they define as 'a specialized inner liner made out of wetsuit material, connected to a stylish outer boardshort shell.'

The brand Driftline aims to provide comfort, warmth, and chafing protection while providing support and flexibility in movement. Their innovative product proved to be the perfect solution for water sport enthusiasts.

The two-in-one boardshorts come with a “patent-pending 0.5mm neoprene inner lining connected to a stylish outer shell” to help athletes dive comfortably in the water.

All about Driftline products and their prices

Driftline offers wetsuit-lined boardshorts for $89.00 and non-lined session boardshorts for $55.00. The apparel can be ordered via their website, driftline.co, which is easy to navigate. Other than boardshorts, the company also sells t-shirts and hats.

Driftline products are designed and conceptualized in San Diego, CA. The company works with various fair-trade manufacturers throughout the United States, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Taking care of the Drifties is fairly easy. The boardshorts can be hand washed in cold water, preferably with a wetsuit cleaner. Machine drying is not recommended as it can ruin the neoprene liner. The Drifties can be air dried out of direct sunlight.

About the upcoming Shark Tank episode

Shark Tank features entrepreneurs pitching their innovative business ideas to a panel of investors, hoping to secure a good deal and investment.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode of the show talks about Driftline:

"Entrepreneurs from Encinitas, California, hope to make a splash with their stylish watersport apparel brand that provides athletes with comfort and protection."

A couple from New York and a sibling duo from Austin will also present their pitches on the same day.

Tune in this Friday, May 13, to ABC to find out whether the Driftline founders are successful in securing a deal on Shark Tank. The reality show can also be viewed on Sling, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Philo, and Hulu + Live TV.

