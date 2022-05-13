What time will Conversations with Friends Season 1 air on Hulu? Release date and more details explored

Conversations With Friends will drop the 12-episode long Season 1 on Sunday, May 15 at 12:00 am ET on Hulu.

For all interested viewers from Britain, the series will be available to watch on BBC One, BBC Three, and BBC iPlayer beginning May 15, 2022. Similarly, those from Canada and Australia can watch Conversations with Friends on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Ireland will watch the premiere of the show on RTE One on Wednesday, May 18.

Based on Sally Rooney's award-winning debut novel of the same name, the Hulu series will follow the narrative of Frances (Alison Oliver), a college student who is best friends with her former partner Bobbi (Sasha Lane).

During their gigs in Dublin's bars, the two poets meet Melissa (Jemima Kirke), a writer in her 30s, who introduces them to her husband, actor Nick (Joe Alwyn). Frances and Nick's passionate romance and Melissa and Bobbi's growing affections intertwine their lives.

Release date, plot, cast, and more explored about Hulu's Conversations with Friends

Hulu recently dropped the official trailer for Conversations With Friends, which starts off by showing Frances wondering whether sleeping with someone who is in love with someone else is a terrible deed.

The subsequent footage in the trailer focuses on Frances and Bobbi's first encounter with Melissa and Nick, and follows Frances' affair with Nick. However, their affair poses a danger to the ties that bind them all, with tragedy brewing in the pot.

Hulu will drop all 12 episodes of Conversations with Friends on May 15 at 12:00 AM ET.

The official synopsis of the Hulu series states:

"Conversations with Friends follows Frances, a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear."

The cast of Conversations is quite modest, starring Alison Oliver, a recent graduate of Dublin's Lir Academy, who will portray Frances. Sasha Lane (American Honey), Joe Alwyn (The Favourite), and Jemima Kirke (Girls) will portray Bobbi, Nick, and Melissa, respectively.

Oliver recently spoke to Elle for a cover story interview, talking about her character Frances:

"Such a multifaceted character; she can be really, really awkward and embarrassed and nervous, and then she can be ballsy and brave and a bit reckless."

Alwyn, on the other hand, described his character Nick, saying,

"He’s quite fragile. He’s just trying to hold on."

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show's director Lenny Abrahamson spoke on the show's uniqueness:

"Conversations is really a coming-of-age story. Centering on Frances, who is trying to figure herself out … it’s prepared to challenge the viewer’s own sense of what is good or right in various situations."

This is the second adaptation of Rooney's work, the first being Normal People, her second novel. Most of the creative team behind this 12-episode miniseries worked on Normal People, including the director Lenny Abrahamson, co-writer Alice Birch and Element Pictures.

Join in on the intricate journey of these four friends in Conversations with Friends this Sunday, May 15 at 12:00 am ET on Hulu.

