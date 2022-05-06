What time will Outer Range Season 1 final episodes air on Prime Video? Release date, plot, and more explored

Outer Range is all set to premiere its finale, alongside its seventh episode, on May 6, 2022.

The series, led by veteran Josh Brolin, has raised a lot of eyebrows since its premiere back in April. With a brilliant cast, an offbeat story, and distinct elements, the western-supernatural flick has created quite a buzz in the TV world.

Outer Range has dropped two episodes in each week leading up to the finale. It will follow the same pattern with episode seven, titled The Unknown, and the season finale, titled The West.

The series will drop on Amazon Prime Video on May 6, 2022, at 12:00 am ET. The release time will vary depending on the region as it is an exclusive OTT drop.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episodes of Outer Range.

Outer Range season finale: What is the void?

Since the beginning, Outer Range has captivated audiences with its unique plotline involving a mysterious "void" in the backdrop of a Western drama setting. The series began with a mysterious disappearance but soon turned into a lot more.

With its progress, there have been a lot of questions building up. Over the last six episodes, the series has created ample mysteries for a season. The last two episodes will hopefully answer them.

The void has been mysterious enough so far, with little to no clue about its origin or purpose. The only thing that has been hinted at is that it is related to Chronos mythology.

Another compelling mystery of the show is the true identity of Autumn (Imogen Poots). She also appeared out of nowhere at Abbott Ranch. She may have something to do with the bigger mystery of the show.

So far, there has been no news of the show's renewal, so it can still go both ways. The final two episodes can either solve the mysteries and offer some conclusions or add more layers to the mystery.

However, given the great reception and the compelling storyline, there's a greater chance that the show will be renewed for a second season.

When will the upcoming episodes of Outer Range drop in different regions?

Since Amazon Prime Video is the only platform for the show's release, the time varies significantly from region to region.

The series will drop on May 6 at 12:00 am ET in America and at 7:00 pm PT in parts of western Canada, the western United States, and western Mexico. It will air at 12:00 am GMT globally.

