What time will Josh Brolin's Outer Range air on Prime Video? Release date, plot, and more explored

Outer Range is the new supernatural Western coming to Prime Video this week. For Yellowstone fans, this series comes as a blessing because it is peppered with interesting, supernatural elements. The series will follow the story of a rancher who discovers an incomprehensible mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

Find out more about the series below.

What is Outer Range about?

The series has been described as a supernatural Western that follows a rancher named Royal Abbott who discovers a mystery in the Wyoming wilderness.

The Abbotts are dealing with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law when another family, the Tillersons, decide to make a claim on their ranch land. Moreover, a mysterious black void suddenly appears in the Abbotts’ land when a traveler named Autumn (Imogen Poots) wanders onto the Abbot property with a weird theory about what's going on with the land.

Autumn has been tracking an odd design and she finds it on the rocks near the Abbotts' property. She thinks that it might have something to do with the void. The series thus takes a supernatural turn.

What will happen to the Abbotts and their land now? Will the rancher be able to save his land and find his daughter-in-law who has gone missing? Or will the black void jeopardize it all? We have to wait and find out.

The series stars Josh Brolin in the lead role as Royal Abbott, along with Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, Shaun Sipos, and Noah Reid.

When will the show air? Where to watch it?

Outer Range will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video exclusively from April 15, 2022. It is an Amazon original, and hence won't be available on any other streaming platform. Viewers who are interested to watch the series will have to purchase an Amazon membership for $14.99 per month. The annual subscription comes it at $139.00 while the discounted student deal cuts down the cost to $7.49 per month. Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial for eligible subscribers who are signing up for the first time.

Heather @approximofnice 🤠 This Friday @primevideo rolls out the 1st two eps of tvgoodness.com/2022/04/13/pre… 🤠 This Friday @primevideo rolls out the 1st two eps of #OuterRange , the slow-burn, ensemble tale of the devolution of two Wyoming families that come undone when something possibly wicked their way comes. I preview for @tvgoodness 📺🤠 This Friday @primevideo rolls out the 1st two eps of #OuterRange, the slow-burn, ensemble tale of the devolution of two Wyoming families that come undone when something possibly wicked their way comes. I preview for @tvgoodness. tvgoodness.com/2022/04/13/pre… https://t.co/r36Eclm0xt

The series will debut with its first two episodes on Friday, April 15, 2022. It will be followed by two new installments every week. Given the schedule, Episodes 3 and 4 of the series will premiere on Friday, April 22.

This hybrid release format is not surprising considering how successful it has been for streaming platforms. The eight-episode series will be released in full over four weeks. Don't miss Outer Range debuting this Friday on Prime Video.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee