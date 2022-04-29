What time will Outer Range episodes 5 and 6 air on Prime Video? Release date, plot and more about Josh Brolin's show

Prime Video will be back with the next two episodes of Outer Range by the end of the week and fans of the supernatural Western drama could not be more excited about what is in store for them.

Although the series has delved into considerable depths, there are still a lot of answers that fans want about the void, the cult and more.

The two upcoming episodes will hopefully be delving more into the mystery of the void and the Abbot family who are faced with the situation. The confluence of Western drama with the supernatural trope creates its own specific genre, and maybe this is why Outer Range has garnered such popularity. The latest episodes will arrive on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 12.00 AM (ET) and 5.00 AM (GMT) on Prime Video.

What will Outer Range episode 5 and 6 bring to viewers?

Episode 4 ended on a very intriguing and climactic note. We finally saw pieces of the puzzle start to come together as Autumn is revealed to be central to the entire mystery. It looks like she may very well be a part of the mountain fading out of view and coming back again.

We also saw Trevor’s body being recovered and a serious investigation being launched as the case is now tagged as murder due to the autopsy. Moreover, there was a face-off between Wayne and Royal as they met at the hole. The fight ended with Royal being left unconscious and Wayne driving away after he managed to overpower him.

In the upcoming episodes, fans can hope to see Sheriff Joy continue her investigation and find more evidence to link Perry and Rhett for Trevor’s murder. More fighting between Royal and Wayne awaits regarding the ownership of the land, while news of the strange hole and its possible powers might spread like wildfire among the families. Autumn is also expected to try and get her magical necklace back while Abbott tries to uncover its secrets.

When will the next two episodes air on Amazon Prime Video?

Outer Range was released on April 15, 2022, and since then four episodes have aired. There are four more episodes to go and the next two are coming up very soon by the end of this week. The new episodes will drop on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 12.00 AM (ET) and 5.00 AM (GMT).

Usually, the episodes will drop on Amazon Prime Video and fans can watch the series with a subscription to the streaming platform. It is a paid subscription and viewers can choose from a wide range of available plans to sign up for Prime Video.

Created by Brian Watkins, the supernatural family drama boasts an incredible cast that includes Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton.

Catch the upcoming two episodes to delve deeper into the mystery of the fathomless hole and the feud between the families.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul