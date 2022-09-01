Dua Lipa and Cher Twitter debate explained as netizens divided over the singers' talent

Legends in their own right, Dua Lipa and Cher recently became part of an endless Twitter debate.

A Twitter user claimed that the former was the “Cher of our generation” which sparked an unexpectedly serious discourse on social media. Although the Levitating singer’s ardent fans supported her completely, others claimed that Cher was incomparable.

The unnecessary competition between the two singers began when a Dua Lipa fan account called her the Cher of "our generation." The user attached a video of the two singers wearing similar outfits and showing similar mannerisms.

The tweet has since been shared across several accounts, with the video being viewed more than a million times.

‏ً @duaeditx DUA LIPA X CHER DUA LIPA X CHER https://t.co/89d5pce6Xb

However, it is worth noting that this isn't the first time that Dua Lipa has been compared to the If I Could Turn Back Time singer. In 2021 when Lipa wore a Swarovski-covered custom-made Versace gown that had a large butterfly on the bodice, she was compared by several people to Cher's 1974 look.

The comparison was also posted in the aforementioned video.

During a 2018 Paris concert, Dua honored the pop sensation when she wore Cher's iconic Bob Mackie naked dress with feathers and the word "Believe" on it. The 76-year-old wore the dress to the 1974 Met Gala.

The singers have also had their own collaborations with the fashion house, Versace. According to Paper Magazine, Dua was named the face of the luxury brand in June 2021. Cher also worked with the Italian fashion house this summer to create her own line Chersace.

Netizens react to Dua Lipa being called the “Cher of our generation”

The intention of the tweet was to compliment both the singers but avid Cher fans claim that Dua Lipa hasn't had the same effect on the music industry as Cher. However, ardent Dua fans pointed out that she has amassed multiple awards and has been recognized for her niche fashion sense, making her an idol like Cher.

The unanticipated argument continued for hours on end on Twitter, with netizens clambering on over Dua’s superstar status.

Cher takes part in Twitter dispute

As the tweet war ensued, the After All singer took to the social media platform to ask how many years there were in a generation. Her tweet left her fans agreeing that the Goodess of Pop is definitely an irreplaceable icon.

It is worth noting that the Don’t Start Now hadn't responded to Cher's tweet at the time of writing this article.

What has the One Kiss singer been up to recently?

Images of Dua Lipa wearing a look from Jacquemus’ fall/winter 2022 collection to Simon Porte Jacquemus’ wedding to Marco Maestri went viral across social media. Although wearing white as a guest to a wedding would be considered a sin, it seems like several guests chose white tones for the wedding.

The 27-year-old's sheer dress hugged her body with white flowers trailing down her skirt and torso. The No Lie singer coordinated her outfit with floral earrings, strappy sandals, a black handbag and a few rings.

The wedding took place in a southern French town where attendees were required to talk down a street towards the ceremony. Some lucky town-natives were given the chance to take a sneak peak at the celebrity guest list. The personal event went on to become an unexpected runway show.

