Dumb Money cast list and characters explored

Audiences can look forward to the highly anticipated release of Dumb Money, a biographical comedy-drama set against the backdrop of the GameStop short squeeze events in January 2021, when it releases this fall on September 22, 2023.

This extraordinary turn of events, which captured widespread attention, has already been chronicled in Ben Mezrich's non-fiction book, The Antisocial Network, and a Netflix documentary, titled Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga.

Based on the insane true story, the film follows everyday people who managed to upend Wall Street and amass riches by turning GameStop, a mall videogame store, into the hottest company in the world.

Dumb Money cast includes Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, and Sebastian Stan, among others

1) Paul Dano as Keith Gill

Dano plays the central character of Keith Gill in Dumb Money, an everyday guy who becomes a prominent figure in the GameStop stock frenzy. Keith invests his life savings in GameStop and shares his journey online, inadvertently sparking a movement that challenges Wall Street.

Known for his versatility, Dano has delivered remarkable performances in films like There Will Be Blood, Little Miss Sunshine, Prisoners, and The Batman.

2) Seth Rogen as Gabe Plotkin

Rogen takes on the role of Gabe Plotkin in Dumb Money, a hedge fund CEO who finds himself in the crosshairs of the GameStop short squeeze. As the head of Melvin Capital, Plotkin becomes one of the primary targets of the Reddit-driven investor uprising.

Rogen is widely recognized for his comedic talent and has appeared in numerous successful films. He gained prominence through movies like Superbad, Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, and This Is the End. Rogen's humor and wit have made him a beloved figure in the comedy genre.

3) Sebastian Stan as Vlad Tenev

Stan portrays Vlad Tenev in Dumb Money, the co-founder and CEO of Robinhood, a popular commission-free trading app. Tenev and Robinhood play a significant role in the GameStop saga as they navigate the challenges posed by the surge in trading volume and controversy surrounding their actions.

Stan is best known for his role as The Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, the actor has made Bucky a fan-favorite character with his performances in MCU films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War.

4) Pete Davidson as Kevin Gill

Davidson plays Kevin Gill, Keith's brother, who is also caught up in the whirlwind of the GameStop frenzy. Kevin's life, like his brother's, undergoes significant changes as they become key figures in the movement against Wall Street.

Davidson rose to prominence as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and has since ventured into film. He has appeared in movies such as The King of Staten Island, and Big Time Adolescence. Davidson's comedic talent and unique style have garnered him a dedicated fan base.

5) Shailene Woodley as Caroline Gill

Woodley portrays Caroline Gill, Keith's wife, in Dumb Money. She is described as being a supportive and an understanding partner, even when Keith gambles their savings on investments.

Woodley has showcased her acting prowess in both film and television, such as in The Fault in Our Stars and The Divergent series.

6) Anthony Ramos as Marcus

Ramos portrays Marcus, an employee at GameStop, who later goes on to become an investor in the company. He is described as being a gamer, and believes that GameStop has been unfairly targeted by Hedge Fund companies.

Ramos is known for his work in theater and gained widespread acclaim for his performance in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. He later transitioned to film and played a supporting role in A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga, and In the Heights, a musical adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage production. He most recently starred in Transformers: Rise of The Beasts.

These are a few of the notable cast members in Dumb Money, and the movie features other talented actors, such as Dane DeHaan, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Myha'la Herrold, and Talia Ryder, rounding out the ensemble. Each actor brings their skills and charisma to their respective characters to portray the real-life individuals who played pivotal roles in the GameStop saga.

Dumb Money releases in theatres on September 22, 2023.

