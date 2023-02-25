Dunkin’ introduces new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew and more to its 2023 Spring menu

As spring advances, Dunkin' officially announces the countrywide rollout of its new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew, Carrot Cake Muffin, and the revival of the Chocolate Croissant. The company also announced Irish Creme Flavored Coffee as its second-ever Member Exclusive offering.

For a short time through spring 2023, participating Dunkin' stores nationwide will serve all new and returning menu items. Please note that prices may vary.

Here are details of Dunkin's new delicacies which are part of this year’s spring menu

A fresh array of tempting deals will delight Dunkin' Rewards members throughout March. The following is only accessible through the Dunkin' app from March 1-31, 2023:

The brand's brand new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew mixes its ultra-smooth Cold Brew with flavor notes of gooey caramel and rich milk chocolate and is finished with chocolate cold foam and cocoa caramel sprinkles. Below are the Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew (Medium) nutrition facts:

220 calories

4 grams of fat

2.5 grams of saturated fat

90 milligrams of sodium

46 grams of carbs

44 grams of sugar

1 gram of protein

With cream cheese icing drizzled on top, the new Carrot Cake Muffin is created with raisins, chopped crystallized ginger, and shreds of carrots. Mentioned below are the nutritional values of the Carrot Cake Muffin:

510 calories

20 grams of fat

5 grams of saturated fat

880 milligrams of sodium

74 grams of carbs

49 grams of sugar

8 grams of protein

The popular Chocolate Croissant, comprising a buttery croissant with three chocolate batons snuggled inside and served hot to order, is also back on the menu. As a side note, the chain recommends combining the Chocolate Croissant flavor with their brand new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew.

The renowned Irish Creme Flavored Coffee is now available as the second-ever Dunkin' Rewards Member Exclusive on the menu. It has a velvety, smooth flavor with hints of vanilla, creamy crème, and Irish Creme whisky. Until March 21, guests may savor this festive flavor in iced or frozen coffee.

Visitors who have not yet signed up for Dunkin' Rewards can participate by creating a free account on the Dunkin' app or going to dunkinrewards.com. After registering, consumers can access member-only items like Irish Creme and other hidden menu items. They can also begin accumulating points for complementary meals and beverages.

About Dunkin' and its meteoric rise to the top

America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods was founded in 1950 and is branded as Dunkin'. Across hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, doughnuts, bagels, and muffin categories, the multinational company has established itself as the market leader.

In the 16 years running, the Massachusetts-based chain has maintained the top spot for customer loyalty in the coffee industry. In 40 countries worldwide, the corporation has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants.

