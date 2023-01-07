Dutch Bros brings back White Chocolate Lavender to its menu

Due to great customer demand, Dutch Bros is reintroducing their White Chocolate Lavender like Cold Brew, Breve, and Freeze at more than 650 stores.

A blend of white chocolate and lavender flavors is included in the White Chocolate Lavender, which is topped with the chain's distinctive soft top.

White Chocolate Lavender is available as a cold brew, breve, or Dutch Freeze (a blended coffee beverage), as was previously noted. For a non-dairy option, the beverage can also be ordered as an oat milk latte.

The company is providing a Strawberry Lavender lemonade, tea, or frost, the coffee chain's version of a milkshake, for people who don't drink coffee but want to enjoy lavender.

The brand's fan favorite Strawberry Lemonade Flavor (Image via Dutch Bros)

Through the end of March 2023, White Chocolate Lavender will be available at all the company's outlets.

In November 2022, Dutch Bros introduced their holiday drink menu

The launch of brand-new and old fan favorites during Christmas season is part of the company's celebration of the holiday spirit.

Here is a closer look at the company's Christmas beverage menu for 2022:

The brand's iconic chocolate milk is combined with hazelnut syrup, espresso, and soft top before being magically topped with caramel and a drizzle of hazelnut syrup in the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha. It is available hot, iced, or blended. With espresso, oat milk, and a sprinkling of cinnamon on top, the new Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte has a winter spice flavour that includes warm notes of brown sugar, cinnamon, and cardamom. offered both hot and cold. Pomegranate and vanilla are combined with the company's signature energy drink, Rebel, and New Holly Jolly Rebel is finished with Soft Top and green sprinkles. You can order it blended or iced.

About Dutch Bros

Drive-through coffee chain is committed to changing the world one cup at a time. Its headquarters are in Grants Pass, Oregon, where Dane and Travis Boersma launched it in 1992. Currently, more than 500 stores in 12 states share the "Dutch Luv" brand.

Speciality coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive energy drink called Dutch Bros Blue Rebel, and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee are all available at their outlets. Their delicious, in-house coffee mix is completely handmade.

The brand is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves in addition to its mission of speed, quality, and service. The business contributes several million dollars annually to nonprofits all around the nation through its Dutch Bros Foundation and neighborhood franchisees.

