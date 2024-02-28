Dwayne Johnson responds after Dune star Rebecca Ferguson revealed being screamed at by a mystery co-star in past project

Dwayne Johnson is firmly in Rebecca Ferguson’s corner, says the wrestler turned actor in a tweet.

In an interview with the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Ferguson opened up about a distressing incident from her past involving a “toxic” costar. The Dune actress had revealed that during the filming of a previous project, she was subjected to verbal abuse by an unnamed co-star, who screamed at her and belittled her performance in front of the entire crew.

While neither the person’s identity nor their gender were confirmed, this interaction has sparked a wave of speculation about the character’s identity, and joining the hunt is The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson and Rebecca Ferguson worked together in the 2014 film, Hercules

Looking back at the incident, Rebecca Ferguson said,

“I remember there was a moment, and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out.

She further added,

“And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

While nervous and hesitant at the time of the incident, Ferguson revealed that she later confronted the actor, demanding that they be replaced with a tennis ball. When the request was denied, she asked to act to the back of her co-star’s head instead of their faces.

The actress recalled being subjected to remarks such as

"You call yourself an actor?"

and,

"This is what I have to work with?"

Incidentally, after seeing all the speculation, Rebecca Ferguson promptly clarified that the unnamed costar was neither Hugh Jackman nor Tom Cruise, with whom she had previously worked on The Greatest Showman and Mission Impossible, respectively.

Ferguson's harrowing account struck a chord with many, and several came out in support of the star. One of them was Dwayne Johnson, who had worked with Ferguson on the 2014 movie Hercules. The Rock took to X to express his solidarity with Ferguson, calling out the abusive behavior and praising her resilience.

In the tweet, Johnson expressed his dismay at the situation, declaring,

"Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullsh*t. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman."

Dwayne Johnson came out in defence of Ferguson. (Image via X@TheRock)

The Rock echoed Ferguson’s call for accountability, announcing,

"I'd like to find out who did this."

This interaction has sparked a lot of renewed interest in the identity of the costar. Many also praise Johnson for stepping up for a colleague and fellow actor and standing against toxic behavior on movie sets.

However, many netizens also claimed that Dwayne Johnson’s tweet served two purposes. It of course showed support for Rebecca Ferguson, but it also distanced Johnson himself from being the costar in question, as was initially assumed by some fans. Here are some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s tweet.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Ferguson is all set to reprise the role of Lady Jessica in Dune: Part Two, scheduled to be released on March 1, 2024.