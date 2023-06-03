In most cases, it is impossible to shake Tom Cruise fans from their relentless stance of defending their favorite hero, but Cruise's latest comments and requests may have just scratched his reputation a little. According to multiple sources, Cruise recently asked rival studios to either give up their screens for his upcoming Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I or move the dates for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I releases on July 12, 2023, and will initially get the best screens. But soon after the release, Oppenheimer and Barbie will premiere on July 21, 2023. For most theaters, this would mean that they would like to offer the best watching experience for Oppenheimer, which is completely shot in IMAX format.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Tom Cruise is reportedly unhappy with ‘OPPENHEIMER’ taking away all the IMAX screens from ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PART ONE’ in July.



He is “furiously” showing his film to exhibitors in an effort to convince them to switch from ‘Oppenheimer’ or ‘Barbie.’ Tom Cruise is reportedly unhappy with ‘OPPENHEIMER’ taking away all the IMAX screens from ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PART ONE’ in July.He is “furiously” showing his film to exhibitors in an effort to convince them to switch from ‘Oppenheimer’ or ‘Barbie.’ https://t.co/m7NU39VqWR

In a recent revelation, Cruise allegedly expressed his displeasure at not getting the best theatres for long when Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I premiered, leading to unreasonable demands.

Of course, Tom Cruise has an unwavering fanbase and has generally been one of the best-liked figures in the industry. However, after this revelation, many came forward to criticize the actor and called him a bully on social media sites like Twitter.

How are fans reacting to Tom Cruise's frustration about Oppenheimer's release?

Tom Cruise has rarely faced backlash from his fans, but his attempt this time has drawn him criticism from multiple quarters. Many even took to social media to encourage both Barbie and Oppenheimer to not succumb to the pressure and instead hold on to the original release date.

It is quite difficult to beat Christopher Nolan's film when it comes to IMAX theaters. This was made evident by many Oppenheimer enthusiasts and Nolan fans who came forward to call out Cruise.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny, besides Tom Cruise.

It will premiere on July 12, 2023.

