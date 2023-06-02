"Cruise is going to beat both films": Netizens react as Tom Cruise angry over Oppenheimer's IMAX screening

The wrath of Tom Cruise's fans is infamous and now Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is at its receiving end. Cruise's film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to be released a few days before Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie are set to be released. The latter two films are set to be released on July 21, 2023.

While the year 2023 has seen some of the most brilliant works of cinema, acting, and cinematography in nearly every genre, these three films have had fans very excited. However, there has been a war brewing between fans of Barbie and those looking forward to Oppenheimer. While reps for both films have been silent, fans and netizens have already begun taking sides. Fans are awaiting to see which one performs better at the box office.

In addition to this, Cruise's film has also emerged as one of the competitors in this rivalry even though Cruise's film will be released a few days before the other two. According to Puck News, Tom Cruise is furious that Oppenheimer will be taking away all of the IMAX screens from his upcoming film titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Fans, however, believe that Cruise's film will beat both Barbie and Oppenheimer at the box office. They have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions and support Cruise.

A fan's reaction to Tom Cruise's fury (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Internet polarised over Oppenheimer taking all Imax screens from Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



Cruise has furiously showed the film to exhibitors to convince them to switch from ‘Barbie’ & ‘Oppenheimer’.



(Source: Tom Cruise is reportedly pissed ‘OPPENHEIMER’ will be taking away all of the IMAX screens from ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING’.Cruise has furiously showed the film to exhibitors to convince them to switch from ‘Barbie’ & ‘Oppenheimer’.(Source: puck.news/the-tom-cruise… Tom Cruise is reportedly pissed ‘OPPENHEIMER’ will be taking away all of the IMAX screens from ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING’.Cruise has furiously showed the film to exhibitors to convince them to switch from ‘Barbie’ & ‘Oppenheimer’.(Source: puck.news/the-tom-cruise…) https://t.co/xdqKhGpr1L

It looks like Tom Cruise might be rattled by the fact that Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer will replace his film on IMAX screens. While Oppenheimer will be released on July 21, 2023, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theatres on July 12, 2023.

Most IMAX screens in North America and other territories have booked the film. However, it will be taken off after Oppenheimer's release on July 21. This means Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will stay on IMAX screens for a week, while Oppenheimer has been booked for three weeks following its release.

As mentioned earlier, Puck News reported that Tom Cruise isn't very pleased with the news and is furious. The outlet claimed that Cruise is trying to convince exhibitors to switch from Barbie and Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, others couldn't understand why Cruise was angry and called him an "entitled brat."

Fans had mixed reactions to Cruise's reported anger (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans believe Cruise's film will be better than the two other films (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

As seen from the above tweets, fans had mixed opinions about the situation. While some believed that Cruise's fury was justified, many said that he needed to calm down. They even added that his film did not need IMAX screenings, unlike Oppenheimer.

Some thought that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was being treated unfairly. They were sure that it will easily best the other two films in earnings while others said they were not interested in watching it.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be released in the USA on July 12, 2023. Meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, Barbie and Oppenheimer will be released on July 21, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes